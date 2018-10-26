‘DWTS’ Peta Murgatroyd & Maks Chmerkovskiy Pose For Adorable Pumpkin Patch Photos With Baby Shai

The 'Dancing With the Stars' couple had a fall-thmed day with their young son.

Dancing With the Stars couple Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy recently marked an adorable milestone with their young son, Shai Aleksandr. The longtime DWTS pro dancers took their little boy on a fall family outing at Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch in Culver City, California, then posted photos and a video taken during the fun-filled day at the magical pumpkin patch.

In the photos, baby Shai, who was born in January 2017, smiled for the camera as his mom noted that his favorite part of the day, which included running after goats and chickens in the petting zoo, was riding in the little cars used to tote the pumpkins.

Peta posted a slideshow of Shai posing with pumpkins, sitting on a bale of hay, and posing for a special snap with his grandma, Peta’s mom, Suzanne Murgatroyd. There’s also a sweet shot of proud papa Maks and his son sitting atop a giant green wooden horse.

Peta Murgatroyd also posted a video as she tried to get Shai to say “cheese” as he sat amid a pile of pumpkins. While Maks urged the child to “say cheese for mama,” little Shai was much more interested in tossing the pumpkins on to the ground. It’s no surprise his famous parents couldn’t help but laugh.

You can see Peta Murgatroyd’s sweet pumpkin patch posts below.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy also posted the pumpkin tossing video to Instagram and questioned Shai’s actions in the caption.

“It’s like he’s testing us every time we ask him to do something. I wonder where that would come from. Also, what exactly is ‘terrible two’ and can they start….ahead of schedule? Just asking.”

While the Dancing with the Stars couple seem to have their hands full with their son Shai, they haven’t ruled out welcoming another child into their family in the near future. In August, Peta told Entertainment Tonight she always wanted to have a big family, then she dished on a potential timeline for Baby No. 2.

“Maybe in the next six months,” Murgatroyd said. “I think that would be a healthy, good time for us.”

And last month, the 32-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro dancer elaborated to People about giving her 20-month-old son Shai a sibling sometime soon.

“I don’t know when that’s gonna happen with our schedules, but probably in six months’ time,” the two-time mirrorball champ said of the couple’s baby plans.”I don’t want to leave it too late.”