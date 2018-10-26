The Irwin Family Returns To Television With New Animal Planet Show, Aims To Continue ‘Crocodile Hunter’ Legacy

The Irwin family is about to debut a new show on Animal Planet, and their fans will not want to miss this one. Terri, Robert, and Bindi Irwin will star together in the new series Crikey! It’s the Irwins, and it will air on Sunday nights.

The new Irwin show will pick up where famed conservationist and Australian zookeeper Steve Irwin left off. Steve was known as “The Crocodile Hunter” and he tragically passed away while filming back in 2006. Now his wife, Terri, and kids — Bindi and Robert — are doing their own take on televising the family’s commitment to animals.

The press release from Animal Planet for Crikey! It’s the Irwins shares that viewers will see lots of great behind-the-scenes stuff from the Australia Zoo, a family-owned zoo that cares for 1,200 animals. Bindi and the rest of the family have regularly shared tidbits from the zoo, in addition to displaying their dedication to conservationism via social media and regular television appearances over the past few years. This is, however, the first time that they’ll be doing it regularly on a television show of their own.

Those who followed Steve during his Crocodile Hunter career will notice some big changes at the Australia Zoo. What used to be a two-acre locale now covers more than 750 acres. 105 acres are open to the public. Steve’s best friend Wes will be popping up — as will Graham, a crocodile that Steve rescued many years ago.

A preview for Crikey! It’s the Irwins— via Animal Planet — shows that old footage of Steve will be incorporated into the show, along with clips of Robert and Bindi when they were little kids. Viewers will see how much Robert, 14, is like his dad now, and fans of the family know that Bindi, 20, has been dedicated for some time to continuing her father’s passion and commitment to wildlife.

People notes that Bindi’s long-time boyfriend will pop up in the Animal Planet series as well. Bindi has been dating Chandler Powell for several years now, and while they are not yet engaged — as the Inquisitr has previously reported — he did relocate from his home in Florida to live with her in Australia earlier this year.

Bindi and Chandler first met in November of 2013, notes the Daily Mail, when the American wake-boarder took a tour of the Australia Zoo. They hit it off, and have been together ever since.

It sounds as if Crikey! It’s the Irwins will be a lot of fun. Those who love Terri, Robert, and Bindi — or those who watched Steve during his Crocodile Hunter days — will want to be sure to check out the premiere on Sunday night.