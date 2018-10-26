Here’s How People Convince Themselves That They’re Going To Win The Lottery, Like Mega Millions Or Powerball

The Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $750 million.

With the Mega Millions jackpot already estimated to be three quarters of a billion dollars, and with a $1.6 billion Powerball ticket just having been sold in South Carolina a few days ago, Americans are in the midst of Lottery Fever. And while we all know, at least in our heart of hearts, that we’re almost certainly not going to win the lottery, there’s a psychological mechanism that allows us to convince ourselves that we’re going to win.

As Business Insider reports, the odds of winning the Mega Millions are one in 292 million – ever-so-slightly better than the odds of winning the Powerball (one in 302 million). And while the Inquisitr could fill this article by listing the things that are more likely to happen to you than winning the lottery (such as getting struck by lightning or eaten by a shark), you already know that the odds are astronomical. However, psychologists say that won’t stop your brain from convincing you that you’re going to win.

Mike Robinson, an assistant professor of neuroscience and behavior at Wesleyan University, says that the human brain tends to regard things with long odds as important. Because the odds of winning the lottery are so astronomical, our brains conclude that the lottery is important, and so we buy a ticket, thinking that our numbers are going to come up (literally).

Of course, the downside to that is that our brains place less importance on real things that are statistically likely to happen. Many Americans who can afford health insurance don’t buy it, even though it’s all but certain you’ll need it some day.

Then there’s the whole close-but-no-cigar thing. It’s what keeps casinos in business: the first two wheels on the slot machine are Triple Diamonds while the last one stopped just short. Or you needed an Ace of Spades on the river and got an Ace of Hearts. It’s called the Gambler’s Fallacy, and it’s the same with the lottery as it is with card games or slot machines. Getting half the numbers right, and being one or two digits short on the others, doesn’t mean you’re any closer to the jackpot statistically. But your brain will see that and convince you that you are.

And then there’s the belief that there’s a way to game the system to our advantage. Many gamblers – and that includes lottery players – convince themselves that if they work at it long enough and hard enough, they’ll “crack the code” that brings in the big jackpots. That’s not possible, of course, but the human brain can be trained to believe it.

And then of course there’s the simple matter that, at a certain point, the human brain simply fails to grasp something. Most of us never deal with amounts of money in the millions, or indeed, with numbers in the hundreds of millions. You may need a dozen eggs, or your paycheck last week may have been $1,432.75. Those are numbers your brain can easily wrap itself around. But $750 million? Or the one-in-292 million odds of getting there? Your brain simply can’t make sense of it, so it convinces your hand to reach into the wallet and pull out two bucks to buy that ticket that is almost certainly not going to win.