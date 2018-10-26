Duggar Pregnancy Rumors Swirl After Josiah And Lauren Photo Shows Possible Baby Bump

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson tied the knot just a few months ago, but a fair number of their Counting On fans think that they may already have a baby on the way. There has been no official pregnancy announcement from the couple yet, but a new picture they shared on Instagram has people speculating.

The photo that has many Duggar fans wondering was posted on Josiah and Lauren’s Instagram account on Thursday. The picture shows the two of them standing side-by-side at a banquet to support the Loving Choices Pregnancy Centers and what Lauren is wearing looked to some people like she could be sporting a small baby bump.

A lot of the comments on the post from the Duggar pair were connected to the pro-life versus pro-choice debate, given the banquet Josiah and Lauren were attending at the time. However, quite a few comments popped up with speculation that Lauren was expecting. She was wearing a black-and-white top and a high-waisted black skirt with a pink cardigan sweater on, and it’s not hard to see why some people might have wondered if she were pregnant.

Prior to this most recent post, many of the most recent photos shared by Josiah and Lauren had Duggar fans wondering if she was purposely hiding her stomach. The pictures have typically either been very close up, showing just the couple’s faces, or she’s been positioned in such a way that her midsection was hidden.

If Josiah and Lauren are expecting their first baby, their timing will be fairly in sync with others from the family. Kendra and Joseph revealed they were expecting a baby about three months after their wedding, as did Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth. Jill and Derick Dillard also were expecting their first baby almost immediately after getting married and Duggar fans will remember that they shared that news quite early on in her pregnancy.

Granted, this isn’t the first round of pregnancy speculation when it comes to Josiah and Lauren. Back at the end of August, inTouch noted that fans were a bit suspicious of a possible baby bump she appeared to have in a different Instagram post. This time, though, the timing certainly would lend itself to a baby bump starting to show given their summer wedding date, if indeed the Duggar couple is expecting.

Is it Josiah and Lauren’s turn in the spotlight for a pregnancy and baby? With the Duggar crew, there is almost always a pregnancy or speculation about one swirling around and Counting On fans are always excited to hear good news about another addition to the big family. For now, everybody will have to stay tuned to see when and if Lauren and Josiah have baby news to share.