What Was Mookie Betts Doing In Downtown Boston At 1 A.M. After Game 2? Just Bringing Hot Meals To The Homeless

The Red Sox star brought trays of hot food in the cold Boston night, then left without seeking recognition.

A team likely wouldn’t be too happy to hear about a star player being spotted out on the town at 1 a.m. after a World Series game. In the case of Mookie Betts, the Boston Red Sox may understand.

The team’s star outfielder was spotted in downtown Boston in the very early morning hours after the team’s Game 2 win, bringing trays of hot food to homeless people out in the city’s rapidly dropping temperatures. Betts wasn’t trying to draw attention to his act of kindness, but former Red Sox player and current WEEI host Lou Merloni was able to get a picture of Mookie’s selfless act and shared it on Twitter.

“Little birdie told me an amazing story,” Merloni wrote.

“This was the scene last night around 1am out in front of the Boston Library. Trays and trays of food fed the homeless. The man that delivered the food wasn’t looking for attention or praise BUT deserves it. God Bless you Mookie Betts”

The act of charity may be something of a good luck charm for Betts. Back in a 2015 interview, he recounted a story about eating pizza with teammate Blake Swihart when Blake told him to give the leftover pizza to a homeless person and it could help him in the next game, as it helped Swihart hit two home runs after he gave food to a homeless person. As ESPN noted, Betts did find a homeless person to take the rest of their pizza, and the next day he hit two home runs of his own.

Mookie’s most recent selfless act was caught by Mike Winter, who said he saw the Red Sox star and a man later identified as his cousin bringing trays of hot good to a group of homeless people outside the Boston library. The word of their act got around quickly, and homeless people from the area came down to get a hot meal.

Mookie Betts never revealed who he was.

“I didn’t know who they were at first. They had hoodies on,” Winter told WEEI, adding, “I walked up and I said, ‘Hello,’ because we have a mutual friend, and then all the people from the club came out and he just walked away. No pictures. No nothing. None of the homeless even knew who he was, but they were just grateful for what he was doing.”

It remains to be seen if the selfless act will have the same effect as the last time. Mookie Betts and the Boston Red Sox traveled to Los Angeles for Game 3 of the World Series on Friday, seeking a win to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series.