‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi & JJ Share Electric Moment, Stefan & Gabbi Share A Shocking Development

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that some of Salem’s couples will be completely jumbled at the end of the week.

According to a recent report by She Knows Soaps, Days of our Lives fans will see Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) and JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) share and “electric” moment.

As many viewers will remember, Gabi and JJ dated in the past. Many fans loved the couple together, but the relationship died out after JJ cheated on his girlfriend with Lani Price (Sal Stowers).

JJ eventually went on to date Lani, and the two even became engaged. However, that romance was killed when Lani had a one night stand with Gabi’s then-boyfriend Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and ended up pregnant. At first, JJ believed the child to be his, but it eventually came out that Eli was the baby’s father.

Now, JJ and Gabi find themselves in an interesting situation yet again. They’ve been very close friends since their split. Gabi even saved JJ from committing suicide after he accidentally shot and wounded Theo Carver (Kyler Petis). However, things are very different now.

Days of our Lives fans know that Gabi is out for revenge on JJ’s sister, Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller). Gabi has been torturing Abby. She changed the DNA test results on her unborn baby to reveal that Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) was the father, and not her own husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn). She has also been drugging her pregnant former best friend in order to make her believe her split-personality disorder is back.

In the latest #DAYS, after hearing Chad wants her committed, Abigail turns to an unlikely ally.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/kVNeP9uIla — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) October 25, 2018

Now things are getting very messy for Abigail, as Gabi has been manipulating everyone around her in order to see Abby suffer. Gabi has even gotten Chad to believe that he should have Abigail committed again for her own good.

However, Days of our Lives fans will watch as Abigail turns to the only person she believes can help her, Stefan. The two will work together to ensure that Chad doesn’t have a chance to get Abby committed, and they’ll reportedly go to extreme measures to do so.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Abby and Stefan will go as far as to get married in order to keep Chad from sending her away again. The storyline will be a shocking one, and it seems that Stefan will finally get what he wanted all along, his brother’s wife.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.