Paris Jackson Shows Puppy Love In Topless Instagram Snap

Paris Jackson took to her Instagram late Thursday to share a sultry throwback photo of herself kissing a pooch with her 3.4 million followers. In the snap, the 20-year-old is featured topless as she snuggles up against the dog while holding its head in her hands. She has her right side and arm facing the camera, exposing her collection tattoos and bracelets, as People noted.

The only daughter of the legendary Michael Jackson appears to be in a van whose windows have been covered by blankets. Paris is also wearing orange pants and is seen seated cross-legged in front of the large dog among blankets and pillows. She is rocking her mid-length dirty blonde hair in a disheveled and stylish fashion, which perfectly captures the wild nature of the shot.

As for the caption, the singer, model, and actress simply added the hashtag “tbt,” which stands for “throwback Thursday.” She accompanied the popular hashtag with a a red heart emoji.

Paris’ post racked up more than 132,900 likes and only a handful of comments, as she appears to have made her comment section private. The young star has previously opened up about the criticism she has received through her Instagram and has even used the social media platform to defend herself in a video, as the Daily Mail reported in November 2017.

At the time, Paris lashed out at critics who have dismissed her because of her privileged background and criticized her for her looks, particularly her tattoos.

“A lot of s**t is said about me and people I know and people I’m related to. This is for the people who don’t agree with who I am and what I do,” she says in the video, as per the Daily Mail.

Paris has also previously been on the receiving end of criticism by social media followers who slammed her for posting a topless photo of herself on Instagram, according to The Independent. In response, Paris shared another topless photo with a lengthy message to those who oppose how she expresses herself.

“Nudity started as a movement for ‘going back to nature’, ‘expressing freedom’, ‘being healthier’ and was even called a philosophy. being naked is part of what makes us human. for me it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia,” she wrote in the caption.

In the photo, Paris is sitting sideways on a couch outdoors against a beautiful backdrop of mountains. Paris appears to be smoking a cigarette and a delicate tattoo is seen on her left rib cage.