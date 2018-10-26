‘Big Brother’s’ Angela Rummans Poses For Sexy Beach Shots With Tyler Crispen, ‘Patiently’ Waits For A Proposal

Big Brother stars Angela Rummans and Tyler Crispen are making the most of their reality TV showmance now that they’re back in the real world. The BB20 lovebirds, who have posted a steady stream of steamy shots to social media in the weeks since the CBS reality show wrapped, recently gave E! News an update on their status.
Angela told E! that after already sharing a bed with Tyler in the Big Brother house it “only seemed natural” to move in together as soon as they exited the CBS show.
“I couldn’t imagine living without him,” the fitness model revealed, while Tyler added, “It’s been great…The move has been so smooth. It feels so natural. I love it.”
Angela Rummans revealed that the two have spent time ordering takeout and watching all of the Big Brother episodes they couldn’t watch when they were sequestered for almost 100 days for the CBS reality show.
“It’s kind of embarrassing and weird and awkward, but we love it,” the CBS star said, before adding that she would be open to participating in another reality show with her man by her side.
Angela also admitted that she’s “patiently waiting” for a proposal from Tyler, who would only commit to confirming the two are “very happy together.” The lovebirds revealed that last season’s newly married couple, Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson are “role models” for them.
Angela and Tyler have been spending a lot of time on the beach and in front of the camera since wrapping Big Brother last month. The lovebirds both posted shots from a beachside photo shoot. In one shot, Angela gazes adoringly at her man as they lay on the beach. In a sizzling hot slideshow set at the beach, Angela is wearing a denim jacket and little else as Tyler cradles her from behind. You can see Angela and Tyler’s steamy beach shots below.
"Only once in your life, I truly believe, you find someone who can completely turn your world around. You tell them things that you've never shared with another soul and they absorb everything you say and actually want to hear more. You share hopes for the future, dreams that will never come true, goals that were never achieved and the many disappointments life has thrown at you. When something wonderful happens, you can't wait to tell them about it, knowing they will share in your excitement. They are not embarrassed to cry with you when you are hurting or laugh with you when you make a fool of yourself. Never do they hurt your feelings or make you feel like you are not good enough, but rather they build you up and show you the things about yourself that makes you special even beautiful. There is never any pressure, jealousy or competition but only a quiet calmness when they are around. You can be yourself and not worry about what they will think of you because they love you for who you are. The things that seem insignificant to most people such as a note, song or walk become invaluable treasures kept safe in your heart to cherish forever. Memories of you childhood come back and are so clear and vivid it's like being young again. Colors seem brighter and more brilliant. Laughter seems part of daily life where before it was infrequent or didn't exist at all. A phone call or two during the day helps to get you through a long day's work and always brings a smile to your face. In their presence, there's no need for continuous conversation, but you find you're quite content in just having them nearby. Things that never interested you before become fascinating because you know they are important to this person who is so special to you. You think of this person on every occasion and in everything you do… You open your heart knowing that there's a chance it may be broken one day and in opening your heart, you experience a love and joy that you never dreamed possible. You find that being vulnerable is the only way to allow your heart to feel true pleasure that's so real it scares you." Amen -Bob Marley
As the Inquisitr previously reported, love was in the air this summer in the Big Brother house. Not only did Angela and Tyler meet and fall in love in the CBS summertime house—the two exchanged the L word as Big Brother’s live feed captured the intimate moment— but fellow season 20 houseguests Swaggy C Williams and Bayleigh Dayton got engaged on the live finale. In addition, jury member Angie “Rockstar” Lantry accepted a proposal from her boyfriend shortly after Big Brother wrapped.
Big Brother is expected to return to CBS next summer.