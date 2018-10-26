Fans Think Joy-Anna Duggar Is Pregnant Again After Revealing Instagram Pic

Fans of Counting On are noticing something very peculiar about one of the Duggar daughters who seems to be sporting a baby bump shortly after giving birth to their first child just months ago.

Joy-Anna Duggar posted a photo of herself and her brothers, twins Jedidiah and Jeremiah who took her out to eat at restaurant chain Longhorn Steakhouse for her birthday. In the cute pic, Joy-Anna is seen cradling her adorable son Gideon in front of her stomach.

Joy-Anna, who was the only girl in the midst of a sea of brothers for a long period of time in the Duggar household, is particularly close to the twins, so she was thrilled to share her special day with them.

Fans of Joy-Anna and her husband Austin Forsyth on Instagram noticed right away that it seemed the TLC star was attempting to conceal some big news within the post.

One Instagram user commented that the reality star “was using the baby to hide her baby bump.”

Another fan asked, “Are you pregnant again?”

One fan bit back at those who commented on Joy-Anna’s body, stating that not every woman can bounce back after a baby birth, particularly if they had a c-section, which Joy-Anna had when she gave birth to Gideon in February of this year.

“How rude can some people be to bring up how small or big she is? It can take up to two years to get a body back to normal after giving birth,” explained one Instagram user.

But perhaps the harshest criticism of all came from one fan who blasted the young mother’s overall appearance by remarking she “needs to take a shower and wash her hair! You look like a slob! I had three kids in diapers and I always took time for myself. Get a babysitter and go spend some money on yourself. And stay out of the thrift stores! I would be so embarrassed to go out in public looking like that. Clean up, you lazy slob! Geez!”

Joy-Anna Duggar has not officially commented on whether or not she and Forsyth are pregnant with their second child.

She has been vocal in her desire to have a large family as her mother and father, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar has, but didn’t go as far as to state outright that she wanted to give birth to 19 children.

Counting On airs on TLC.