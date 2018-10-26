Casey Anthony Has A New Boyfriend, Open To The Idea Of Having Children Again, ‘People’ Magazine Reports

The notorious mom has been living a quiet life in West Palm Beach.

Casey Anthony is back in the dating game — and possibly ready to have kids again.

A report from People magazine noted that the infamous Florida mother has been getting serious with an unnamed man in his early 30s. Seven years after she was acquitted in the death of her 2-year-old daughter Caylee, Casey Anthony has reportedly been living under the radar while sharing a West Palm Beach home with one of the private investigators who helped her win the case.

Casey had reportedly dated a bit but not gotten serious, though that seems to have changed now after meeting a man who is not hung up on her controversial past.

“She’s had trouble finding guys who are interested in her,” a source told the celebrity news outlet. “But he’s a really special guy who can overlook her past,” the source added.

The report did not note exactly how long the two have been dating or how they met. Past reports claimed that Casey was living quietly and limiting public appearances, but had also started a photography business.

The source said that the new man in Casey’s life has helped her get a fresh start as well and move beyond the allegations that haunted her.

“He is giving her a clean slate,” the source added.

“She’s now in her 30s. She’s a different person than she was when she was an emotionally-stunted 21-year-old. He sees what she could be.”

Since she has essentially gone into hiding following the acquittal in her murder trial, Casey Anthony has been the subject of frequent rumors. Different anonymously sourced reports claimed that she was living a free-wheeling lifestyle while bankrolled by wealthy benefactors, and a 2014 report claimed that she was trying to get pregnant. Other pregnancy reports have surfaced in the seven years since her trial, though none have been on the mark.

But Anthony came out of hiding last year after being spotted at a protest, and in an interview with the Associated Press said she would not subject a child to the intense scrutiny and potential bullying that comes from living with the woman once described by a Florida Department of Corrections spokesperson as “the most hated woman in America.”

‘I hope she does better this time’: Casey Anthony’s dad on her possibly having more kids https://t.co/40DGmVFAgV pic.twitter.com/cFlyckHjnM — WTAE-TV Pittsburgh (@WTAE) October 26, 2018

Those feelings may have now changed with the new man in her life, however. As she settles into the new relationship, Casey Anthony has reportedly warmed up to the idea of possibly having another child, the source told People magazine.