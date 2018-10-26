Meghan Markle Rocks A Bird Themed Ensemble At Australian Conservation Ceremony

The Duchess of Sussex stunned onlookers in a unique dress with bird designs on it.

Meghan Markle was flying high at the Australian Geographic Society Awards ceremony. The Duchess of Sussex, who landed back in Sydney with her husband Prince Harry, attended the prestigious Aussie awards ceremony after touring Fiji and Tonga earlier this week, and she wore an eye-popping ensemble, People reports.

Duchess Meghan was dressed the part for the gala at the grand ballroom Shangri-La Hotel as she wore a fairytale gown that went with the wildlife theme. Meghan Markle was perfectly coordinated at the event in a tea-length black and white Oscar de la Renta gown that was embellished with dozens of bird designs. The embellished dress featured a bird-outlined illusion neckline and full skirt. Markle, who paired the unique dress with Aquazzura “Deneuve” black pumps, stunned the crowd as she entered the ballroom in the jaw-dropping designer dress.

Royal watchers didn’t waste any time in uncovering details about the unique dress. According to Cosmopolitan, the bird design on the dress was created by Sarah Esmoingt, a French embellishment designer established in New York who works for Oscar de la Renta, Zac Posen, and other A-list designers.

The monochrome dress was described as “a white tulle gown with black bonded looped ribbon tweed laser-cut birds” and cost £10,000 ($12,806), according to The Mirror.

Meghan Markle Just Wore the Coolest Evening Gown with Birds All Over It https://t.co/47YoQiueGe pic.twitter.com/leNNRwjHEC — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) October 26, 2018

Markle, who recently announced she is expecting her first baby with Prince Harry next spring, has made headlines for her eveningwear, but this carefully coordinated design takes the cake. The newlywed royal has already been photographed wearing an elegant blue caped dress and a white cap-sleeve Theia column gown during her 16-day tour of the Pacific with her husband.

In addition to delivering a major style moment, Meghan presented awards during the ceremony to honor the best in conservation and adventure, including the Young Conservationist of the Year Award, which went to Sophia Skarparis for her work to ban plastic bags in New South Wales.

At the @AusGeo Society Awards, The Duchess of Sussex presents Sophia Skarparis with the Young Conservationist of the Year Awards, for her work to ban plastic bags in New South Wales. #RoyalVisitAustralia pic.twitter.com/M6rHHbFHDf — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 26, 2018

Prince Harry also accepted an award on behalf of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, who was given a special environmental award by the Society for the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy, a worldwide campaign to boost forest conservation. In addition, Harry paid tribute to his father, the Prince of Wales, who has long been an environmental advocate.

Royal family fans won’t have many more chances to see Meghan Markle’s tour style. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to log the final day of their 16-day trek on Saturday before heading back to England.