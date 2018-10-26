Top 10 Hottest Pics Of Iggy Azalea On Instagram

Iggy Azalea is just as famous for her hourglass figure and beauty as she is for her musical talent and incredible voice. The Australian rapper is known for using her Instagram page to share racy photos of herself in a myriad of outfits and settings.

The “Kream” rapper’s more recent shots have prompted rumors that the blonde bombshell has undergone enhancement surgeries, including a facial work and butt implants, according to the Daily Mail. Earlier this year, a prominent Beverly Hills plastic surgeon suggested that the 28-year-old blonde may have changed her facial shape by undergoing a chin augmentation among other procedures, as per the Daily Mail.

Her latest Instagram photos have once again sparked speculation that she has undergone surgery as she has been showing off a sharp chin and plump lips, according to HollywoodLife.

“You look different in this pic but still hot,” one fan has recently written under one of the rapper’s Instagram shots while another fan asked, “Is this iggy?”

Though Iggy has publicly spoken about her breast augmentation, she vehemently denies getting butt implants, according to the Daily Mail.

“No, I don’t have bum implants! They’re not my real boobs, but it is my real butt,” she is quoted as saying in the Daily Mail report.

From oldest to newest, check out some of Iggy’s hottest photos on Instagram.

No. 1: March 2017

In this snap, Iggy gave her followers something to look at with a barely-there white custom-made Supreme bodysuit that leaves little to the imagination.

No. 2: November 2017

The rapper was still relatively inactive on Instagram in 2017. In this November post, she is rocking a skintight black top and skimpy pink shorts onstage during a concert in Chile.

No. 3: May 2018

Earlier this year, Iggy is seen sporting shorter hair and flaunting her famous curves in a tiny bikini, which she accessorized with an oversized belt, purse, and shades.

No. 4: May 2018

By May, she had become quite active on the social media platform. In this sizzling snap, Iggy is rocking barely-there brown bikini that leaves very little to the imagination.

No. 5: June 2018

In June, Iggy sent temperatures soaring when she posed in a white see-through bodysuit with a cutout in the midsection that exposes her tummy.

No. 6: June 2018

In this racy shot, Iggy wore a nude bikini, posing in a pool set next to a beach. Her long blonde tresses cascade beautifully down her bare back in braids.

No. 7: July 2018

The rapper put her booty on display in this July snap when she posed in baby pink leggings that accentuated her perky behind. She completed her look with a white off the shoulder top.

No. 8: August 2018

Iggy beat the summer heat with an intricately patterned bikini as she enjoyed a boat ride. The rapper is seen in the snap with a white towel wrapped around her head.

No. 9: October 2018

More recently, Iggy posed with a Hello Kitty doll on a couch wearing a white T-shirt and pink lace underwear, putting her booty on full display.

No. 10: October 2018

Iggy continued to lace trend by posing in a sexy red lingerie as she rocked a pink wig. In the sultry but fun post, the rapper is posing in a kitchen as she holds a slice of pizza in her hand.