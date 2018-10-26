‘Little People Big World’ Star Jeremy Roloff Reveals He Has Taken Up Intermittent Fasting

Little People, Big World star Jeremy Roloff is opening up about his decision to try intermittent fasting, a lifestyle change that he feels has made him feel “more free and in control” of his life as a result of the experience.

Roloff revealed in an Instagram post on Monday, October 22 that he chose to begin his intermittent fasting journey “for general health reasons” on New Year’s Day 2018.

Roloff revealed that in doing so, he has “ended up getting much more than I set out for.”

Within the post, Roloff explained that intermittent fasting is a lifestyle change and one that dominates the stomach. Instead of worrying so much about what you eat, it’s more about when you eat.

Roloff feels that he is more in control of his life and his actions since practicing intermittent fasting for the past 10 months.

“I went from slave to master and this began manifesting elsewhere. The morning snooze button no longer had its spell on me. Having a consistent morning reading rhythm no longer seemed daunting, but rather exciting,” said Roloff.

The husband of Audrey and father of daughter Ember Jean revealed that employing the practice in his life has made things in his life that once seemed challenging easier to handle.

People Magazine asked nutritional expert Naomi Whittel about intermittent fasting, including how it works and what the potential benefits are for employing that practice.

“An intermittent fast is basically a window of controlled eating,” Whittel said.

“Scheduled eating is when you eat for eight hours within the intermittent fasting hours. So you don’t eat for 16 and you do eat for eight and those have to be consecutive hours.”

“It’s like a metabolic confusion, so your metabolism is almost forced to do a better job. [Your body] never knows exactly what’s happening and it’s really, really healthy for us. It improves our immune systems,” she continued.

Pop Sugar reported that there are many celebs who swear by this type of eating pattern.

Celebrities Hugh Jackman, Jimmy Kimmel, Justin Theroux, Chris Hemsworth, and Benedict Cumberbatch are also fans of the program.

Roloff also revealed in a subsequent Instagram post that he and wife Audrey would be hosting their own podcast called “behind the scenes” beginning November 13 where they would share their feelings about life, marriage and parenthood as well as interviews with people that “inspire” the couple.

Little People, Big World airs weekly on TLC.