Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Have Purchased A $13.5 Million Mansion Together, Per ‘People’

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly purchased a $13.5 million mansion together in Beverly Hills, California, reports People. A real estate source confirmed to the magazine that the couple split the cost and closed on the house two weeks ago.

“Kylie and Travis’s new Beverly Hills house is spectacular. It’s contemporary, but very warm at the same time. The property is also very private.”

In relation to the hefty price tag, the source added, “They got a good deal. The house had been on the market for one and a half years.”

The businesswoman, 21, and her rapper boyfriend, 26, have an 8-month-old daughter together, Stormi Webster. Although both Kylie and Travis have busy schedules that involve long periods of travel, they both wanted a special home to raise their daughter in, according to E! News.

The more than 9,000-square-foot mansion, located on a 1.1-acre lot, has seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and a 2,300-square-foot master bedroom. The property also contains a pool and private guest house.

The real estate source praised the cosmetics mogul for her business skills, telling People, “Kylie is a tough negotiator and business woman. She wanted the house and got a good price for it.”

The source also confirmed that “She did buy [the house] with Travis. They mostly bought it as an investment, but it seems they plan on staying there too.”

Despite her young age, Forbes recently valued Kylie’s cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics, at $900 million. She has already built up a real estate portfolio in Los Angeles and is known for buying and selling million-dollar homes. In the last two years, People reports that Kylie spent $40 million on property.

Currently, the reality television star lives in a $12 million home in Hidden Hills, which she bought back in 2016. Kylie bought her first house at age 17 in Calabasas for a reported $2.7 million.

Another source reported that Kylie wants to have more kids down the road, writes E! News.

“Kylie is like a new person now; every move and every decision she makes, she takes Stormi into consideration. She is obsessed with her baby and the focus is all on Stormi.”

This week, Kylie and Travis took Stormi to her first pumpkin patch, posting several photos on Instagram to share the special occasion with her 117 million followers. In one photo, the happy family is captured sitting on a stack of hay bales as the proud parents kiss their baby at the same time. Another photo features Stormi sitting among a field of pumpkins with the caption, “first pumpkin patch.”