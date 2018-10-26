Katy Perry Wears Skintight Curve-Hugging Pink Dress To Celebrate Birthday With Boyfriend Orlando Bloom

Singer Katy Perry headed out in style with her boyfriend Orlando Bloom and his son Flynn Christopher Bloom to celebrate her 34th birthday on Thursday, reported the Daily Mail. To celebrate the special day, the trio went out to dinner at the upscale West Hollywood restaurant Barton G.

The birthday girl looked absolutely stunning in a tight, shiny pink dress that ended at the knee. The dress revealed plenty of skin at the chest and shoulders and outlined her busty chest, hugging every single one of her curves like a glove. She paired the glamorous dress with a nameplate necklace, thin gold hoop earrings, and a pair of light pink high heels from her own footwear line, Katy Perry Collection. Her eyes popped in thick liner, mascara, and eyeshadow while her lips were painted a berry pink, and her platinum-blonde pixie bob showed off her elegant neck.

The group arrived at the restaurant around 6 p.m. and left around 8:45 p.m.

In response to all of the sweet birthday messages the American Idol judge received from her fans, she left a message on Twitter thanking everyone for thinking of her.

“thanks for all the kindness sent my way today. i am so grateful for this wonderful life I get to live because of your love… I hope you all pay it fwd by being kind/compassionate to everyone you come in contact with ok? It’s the only reason we’re on this planet.”

The post received thousands of likes and comments from fans reiterating how much they loved her and hoped she had a special day.

One of her followers responded, “that’s so sweet and kind of you katy. we love you so much. you deserve all the best in life. i hope you’re having a very very good day and may you always have a healthy body and mind and happy life,” while another wrote, “i love you, happy birthday again. thanks for existing and giving me a reason to exist.”

Perry and Bloom started dating in 2016 before breaking up and then getting back together earlier this year. At the beginning of the year, the two were seen on a vacation together in the Maldives and in September, they made their first public red carpet appearance together as a reunited couple at the Gala for the Global Ocean.

The actor’s son, Flynn, is from his previous relationship with model Miranda Kerr.

According to the Inquisitr, sources close to the couple have reported that their relationship is getting serious. One source commented that Bloom is “ready to settle down” with the “Roar” singer while another went so far as to say that the couple was preparing to marry and have kids.