Meghan Markle Brought To Tears Of Laughter In Tonga After Hearing Anti-Mosquito Song

Meghan Markle received a hilarious reminder about the dangers of mosquitos as she spent another day in Tonga during her royal tour, according to reports from Entertainment Weekly.

The pregnant Markle has taken every precaution during her tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand, in order to avoid any complications with the coming royal baby. Two of the countries that are on that tour, Fiji and Tonga, have official warnings regarding the Zika Virus.

Over the countless stops on the tour, Markle has made sure to wear long sleeves and loose clothing, as well as a lot of mosquito repellant, whenever she is somewhere that has the risk for Zika.

However, she surprised many of her followers on Friday when she made a visit to the Tupou College in Tonga for a rainforest dedication.

The event was held to pay tribute to the final remaining rainforest area in Tonga, located at the Eua National Park Forest Reserve on Tonga’s main island of Tongatapu. The area will be a part of the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy, an environmental project put forth by the royals.

During the ceremony, Markle and husband Prince Harry witnessed a performance by the Tupbattlingou College Boys’ choir, who sung a song with the intention to keep away the mosquitos, which left Markle crying tears of laughter by the song’s completion.

While dressing for protection, Markle is an expert at making the utilitarian fashionable, wearing, according to the report, “azure blue Veronica Beard dress with three-quarter-length sleeves and sky blue heels.”

Up until Friday, Markle had been avoiding the forest parts of the royal tour. Prince Harry attended a previous forest-based event on his own earlier in the week, and following the main event on Friday, Harry continued to explore the forest alone after Markle had left the ceremony.

On Friday, the couple wrapped up their time in Tonga and began their move back to Australia, where they will spend the weekend before heading to New Zealand for the final leg of the tour.

According to coverage from the Inquisitr, the pair’s return to Australia did not go as smooth as they would have liked. According to the report, when the plane carrying Meghan, Harry, and the rest of the passengers began to approach the runway at the airport, it was forced to reascend. Before ascending, the plane had gotten low enough for passengers to see the cars driving on the roads below.

The reason for the need to reascend was a plane that was slow to leave the runway, making the risk of a collision with the royal charter too risky to attempt.