‘Jersey Shore’ Star Calls Girlfriend ‘Uncontrollable’ And ‘Vulgar’ After Drunken Behavior

After another week of relationship drama played off-camera, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley found themselves behaving badly once again during the most recent episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Just one day after the MTV reality star alluded to tension with his on-off girlfriend by posting a photo of his black eye on Instagram, the MTV series captured yet even more drama between the parents of Ariana Sky, as reported by People Magazine.

The episode featured Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s joint birthday blowout celebration in Atlantic City as the DJ appeared at Harrah’s Hotel and Casino.

The cast, who all brought their significant others to the event (except for Jenni Farley, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi was absent for the festivities) was enjoying the lavish suite the hotel offered them for DelVecchio’s birthday celebration.

Ortiz-Magro, who arrived solo, announced that his partner Harley would join the group for the Harrah’s blowout.

The cast was understandably nervous about Harley’s appearance. Just weeks before the show was taped, she infamously dragged Ortiz-Magro with her car and jumped a divider with their daughter in the backseat. In the episode, Ortiz-Magro’s scars could be seen on his forearms.

“Jen is the type of girl you don’t want to f**k with,” DelVecchio remarked. “I’m scared of that girl.”

Despite Ortiz-Magro’s declarations that the couple was working with professionals to control their outbursts, the group was not convinced, leading Farley to state that her pal would never leave Farley; she would have to be the one to go.

She also predicted Ortiz-Magro’s relationship would go down the same path it went with ex-Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.

“At the end of the day, I know Ron will never leave a girl,” Farley noted. “He cannot be the one to walk away. Sammi is the one that had to leave, and I ultimately think Jen will be the one that has to leave.”

Despite his roommate’s misgivings, Ortiz-Magro seemed happy at the prospect of enveloping Harley into his Jersey Shore “family.”

“I just want [the roommates] to see Jen the way that I see Jen, see the person that I fell in love with, the person that’s funny and likes to have a good time and is just like me.”

Unfortunately, his plans didn’t pan out the way he wished.

The couple was first approached by a Harrah’s hotel representative, who explained that Farley was banned from the property after a previous altercation with Ronnie at the company’s Planet Hollywood hotel in Las Vegas. Although the situation was smoothed out, it set the tone for the explosive events to follow.

Harley drank a little too much for Ortiz-Magro’s liking and when he stopped her from imbibing further, that’s when the couple began fighting.

“Ron asked if he could bring Jen. We said yes. And now, she’s pretty much bounced on everyone and made the night really about her, and not about the birthday celebrations,” Mike said. “Her new nickname is the Inconsideration,” he added.

“At this point, I don’t know what to think with Jen. How much more can I deal with someone that’s irrational, doesn’t want to listen, gets angry, vulgar — it’s becoming too much,” Ronnie said.

“She’s uncontrollable. And that’s where I learned I’ve got to walk away because if I try to fight it she gets crazier and crazier. It just can’t keep happening. It’s consistent with her.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays on MTV.