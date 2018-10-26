John Mayer Compliments Ex Taylor Swift’s Album ‘Reputation’

After an offhand slip of the tongue on Wednesday, maybe John Mayer has ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift on his mind more than he lets on?

Entertainment Tonight reports that the 41-year-old Mayer was performing on iHeartRadio LIVE in Burbank, California, when he took a moment away from the music to answer some questions about his songwriting process. When asked about the work that went behind his latest single “New Light,” Mayer responded with the double entendre of “I was thinking about reputation.”

The response sparked a response from the audience members who had caught his subtle reference to the Taylor Swift album of the same name, as they let out whoops of approval.

Mayer quickly caught on to what he had said and responded with, “Not the album, but that’s still fine. That’s a fine piece of work.”

Mayer went back to explaining the process behind “New Light,” saying, “I started thinking to myself, there’s probably a lot of people who would be like, ‘I want nothing to do with that guy,’ but if we could only get stuck in an elevator that 30 minutes later when the fire department came and opened the door… she would have been walking away going, ‘That was nothing like I thought it would be.'”

Mayer went on to perform the new single along with “I Guess I Just Feel Like,” another track from his forthcoming album. Not one to let his fans down, Mayer also performed some of his classic songs, including “Daughters” and “Waiting on the World to Change.”

Mayer and Swift had a short-lived but very public relationship between December 2009 to February 2010. In the wake of their breakup, both artists released songs that appeared to be about the other, with Swift putting out “Dear John” and Mayer releasing “Paper Doll.”

In recent days, Mayer has been more forthcoming about his celebrity relationships and reputation as something of a lothario. As was covered by the Inquisitr, Mayer gave one of the most revealing interviews of his career, finally putting to rest the rumor that he has had more than 500 partners in his life.

“Are you surprised that I’ve slept with less than 500 people?” said Mayer after he made the revelation, going on to add, “By the way, what does it say about my expectations that if you find out that I’ve slept with less than 500? You’re kind of impressed with me? Like “He’s a good guy.'”