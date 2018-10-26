‘B&B’ Spoilers For Monday, October 29: Donna Returns, Quinn Denies Pam

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, October 29 reveal that Eric (John McCook) will find himself in a difficult position thanks to Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Pam (Alley Mills). Quinn is adamant that Pam will not get married in the Forrester mansion, while Pam feels that she has every right to get married there. In the meantime, a familiar face will return to the show. Jennifer Gareis, who plays Donna Logan, will make her comeback just as Quinn and Eric’s relationship becomes tense. Will she steal her Honey Bear’s heart again?

Donna Returns To Bold and the Beautiful

Fans asked and got what they have wanted for a long time: the return of Donna Logan. Gareis has signed a contract and is part and parcel of the cast of Bold and the Beautiful again. She recently posted a photo of herself on Instagram while relaxing on the set. She is sitting on Don Diamont’s lap, while Aaron D. Spears waves from behind. Although it would seem that Eric would logically be her love interest since there seems to be friction between him and Quinn, there are at least two other options.

Regular viewers know that Donna shares a son, Marcus Forrester (Texas Battle), with Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears), and that they used to be married. With Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) currently without a love interest, Donna could also choose to hook up with her sisters’ ex. Donna definitely has three very interesting options at her disposal.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, indicate that Pam will ask Eric if he can hire Donna as the co-receptionist for Forrester Creations. Eric obliges and Donna will be welcomed back into the fold.

Quinn Insists Pam Marries Elsewhere

Quinn is adamant that Pam will not get married in her house. She opens up to Eric and tells him exactly why she is so opposed to the wedding at the Forrester mansion, but he may still be very angry after Quinn destroyed Stephanie’s (Susan Flannery) portrait.

Pam feels that Eric since agreed to host the wedding, he should be the one who tells her that his home is no longer available for the nuptials. Spoilers for the week of October 29, state that Quinn will need to make a concession for the sake of a marriage, so there is a good chance that she may change her mind about Pam and Charlie’s (Dick Christie) wedding. But with Donna back in the picture, her marriage may already be in trouble!