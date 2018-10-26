Charlize Theron Plays Megyn Kelly In New Movie, Looks Strikingly Similar To Former ‘Today’ Host

Charlize Theron is set to play Megyn Kelly for a new Roger Ailes movie, and she was spotted on set baring striking similarities to the controversial Today host.

The Daily Mail got hold of exclusive photos that showed the South African actress, 43, looking like an absolute Kelly doppelganger as she shot scenes for the new film in Los Angeles on Thursday — the same day the former Fox News host was axed from NBC after making a controversial statement in which she defended the use of blackface live on her show. Theron was photographed smiling as she exited a trailer sporting Kelly’s signature blonde locks, dressed in a white t-shirt and jeans combo. She then changed into a more formal attire, consisting of a black dress and her hair worn in an updo.

On the other hand, the real Megyn Kelly, 47, was seen in New York City just a day earlier as she reportedly gears up for a $69 million battle with NBC over her 9 a.m. show Megyn Kelly Today. Although her departure is not official yet, she is set to start negotiating the terms of her exit as soon as this Friday. According to CNN, talks about her dropping the morning show had started even before the blackface remarks.

Several reports also say that Kelly is looking to enlist journalist Ronan Farrow when she begins exit talks with NBC, as her lawyer Byan Freedman asked network executives if Farrow could join the meeting, according to an insider, the Daily Mail reports. The alleged talks come two days after Kelly defended the use of Halloween blackface costumes, which she later apologized for on-air. She also invited two black panelists to her show in order to discuss the history behind the shocking practice, but it seems like the journalist will struggle to recover from the scandal.

“Megyn Kelly is done. She is not ever coming back,” an NBC executive said. “We are just working out timing of the announcement but mark my word – she is gone and will never be seen on NBC live again.”

Theron’s new film, titled Fair and Balanced, will revolve around the women working at Fox News Channel who claimed they were sexually harassed by network chief Roger Ailes. The cast is also said to include other A-list names, such as John Lithgow as Roger Ailes, Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson, Margot Robbie as FNC news producer Kayla Pospisil, Mark Duplass as Kelly’s husband Doug, and Alice Even as Ainsley Earhardt. Other stars include award-winning actresses Allison Janney and Kate McKinnon.