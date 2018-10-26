Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Plane Aborts Landing En Route To Australia

A Qantas charter flight carrying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was forced to suddenly abort its landing due to another aircraft on the runway, as reported by the Daily Star.

According to Simon Atkinson, BBC’s Australia-based video-journalist, a view from the plane’s window shows the aircraft making its approach into Sydney Airport before ascending once again as the runway came into view.

Neither Prince Harry, Markle nor the other passengers on board were injured during the scary incident.

News 8000 reported that the pilot executed the maneuver, also known as a go-around, low enough for the plane’s passengers to see cars driving on the roads below.

News 8000 reported that Rebecca English, a journalist who was on the plane, tweeted the pilot “had to pull up seconds from landing in Sydney” because they were “too close” to the plane on the tarmac.

The jet had reportedly descended to an altitude of 125 feet when it climbed and performed a go-around.

A message from the flight deck said, “There was an aircraft on the runway a little slow to roll… so the decision was taken to abort the landing” as reported by Express.

The site reported that the passengers, including the prince and Markle, remained calm.

A Qantas spokeswoman said to Reuters, per Express, “The captain advised those onboard they’d be doing a go-around as there was another aircraft on the runway that took longer than expected to take-off.”

The plane landed on its second attempt and without any incident, according to CNN Australia affiliate Seven News.

Minor drama as our @Qantas charter plane – also carrying Harry and Meghan – had to pull up seconds from landing in Sydney because of another aircraft on the runway. Pilot said we were too close. What’s known as a missed approach. We had to circle and try again ✈️ pic.twitter.com/Wa5O6TI0a1 — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) October 26, 2018

The royal couple announced earlier this month that they are expecting their first child.

WATCH as flight carrying Duke & Duchess of Sussex aborts landing into Sydney. @qantas pilot says reason was another plane on the runway – and sees the positives… “You’ll get another great view of the harbour”. #RoyalTour #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/TLWA76vIuO — Simon Atkinson (@atko1978) October 26, 2018

The two are in the midst of their Autumn tour and were traveling back to Sydney from the South Pacific island nation of Tonga. So far, the couple has visited Australia, Fiji, and Tonga.

Despite the scary incident, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Australian Geographic Society Awards at the Shangri-La Hotel in Sydney per Express. Meghan donned an Oscar de la Renta dress as she presented an award at the ceremony per Twitter posts made by The Daily Mail‘s Rebecca English.

Meghan is wearing an incredible Oscar de la Renta dress tonight pic.twitter.com/DTS94oRKpb — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) October 26, 2018

The couple will reportedly stay in Sydney for two nights before traveling to New Zealand on their next stop. Markle and Prince Harry returned to the land down under for the end of the Prince’s Invictus Games.

Watch as Meghan and Harry arrive – the duchess in an exquisite Oscar de la Renta dress pic.twitter.com/exQmQh6HEH — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) October 26, 2018

The royal couple also visited Fiji and Tonga as part of their 16-day Commonwealth tour.