Mariah Carey Shares Adorable Photo With Her Twins As They Sing Their Hearts Out On Stage

Mariah brought out her twins during a show in Shanghai.

Mariah Carey shared the sweetest photos with her twins on her Instagram account this week, which proves that her 7-year-old twins are most definitely following in her footsteps. The sweet photo showed Mariah on stage with her two kids, who she affectionately referred to as “dem kids”, during a recent performance in Asia.

The cute family snap showed Carey standing in the middle of Moroccan and Monroe (who are her children with former husband Nick Cannon) as both sung their hearts out into their microphones during one of their mom’s shows in Shanghai on October 24.

The singing superstar sported a fun, sparkly mini dress as she appeared on stage, while 7-year-old Monroe, who closed her eyes as she belted out a tune into the microphone, wore a cute black and white dress.

Her brother, Moroccan, matched his sister in black and white, sporting a black T-Shirt and white trousers as he threw his hand in the air to sing.

“With my babies in Shanghai!” Mariah captioned the photo with a red heart emoji, adding #demkids and #mcliveinasia.

Though the “GTFO” singer only opted to share a photo of the sweet moment on her Instagram account, fans at the show also captured footage which they shared on social media. The videos showed the trio singing Carey’s 1995 hit “Always Be My Baby” together.

One video shared on YouTube showed Mariah performing the track for fans in China before the twins then made their way into the spotlight from the side of the stage.

“Oh, here they are!” Carey told fans as Moroccan and Monroe walked onto the stage. “Dem babies! Dem kids!”

She then revealed her sweet nicknames for her kids as they danced for the audience, telling her fans that their names were RoRo and Rocky.

The two then sung along to their mom’s hit, while Mariah encourage Moroccan to shout “Hi, Shanghai!” into the mic before sharing a kiss with each other her twins before then exited the stage.

The sweet moment certainly wasn’t the first time Carey has brought her twins on stage, though.

As the Inquisitr shared back in July, the superstar suffered a bit of a scarier moment on stage with her two 7-year-old kids while performing in Sin City as part of her Las Vegas residency shows, titled “The Butterfly Returns”.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Fan captured footage showed Mariah bring out her twins to hand out gifts to her fans, only Moroccan opted to check what was inside his bag of goodies by putting the black plastic bag completely over his head before then spinning around.

Fortunately, the mom of two quickly spotted her son’s antics as she performed, pulling the bag off his head within a few seconds.