Carrie Underwood Reaches A Huge Milestone With ‘Cry Pretty’

Pregnant Carrie Underwood has a whole lot to celebrate right now.

Carrie Underwood is celebrating a huge milestone with her latest album, Cry Pretty. Just over a month after the star dropped her latest release, which is her sixth studio album, RIAA officially confirmed that the release has officially been certified platinum for shipments of more than 500,000 across the U.S.

The music industry organisation announced the exciting news on its website, noting that Cry Pretty had officially shipped more than half a million units as of October 23.

Though Underwood – who is currently pregnant with her second child – is yet to publicly respond to the huge milestone for her new album on social media, fans of the country music superstar and former American Idol winner celebrated the huge news on Twitter.

“Looks pretty @CarrieUnderwood,” one fan wrote alongside a screen shot of the album, which was released on September 14, being listed as Gold on the official RIAA website. They then added the hashtags #CryPretty, #Gold and #Congrats.

“In less than 2 months after it’s release, Carrie Underwood’s new album, #CryPretty has been certified GOLD by the RIAA, selling more than 500,000 copies,” another fan tweeted out on October 25 after the big news was announced.

“This makes her the ONLY female country artist to achieve this so far this year,” they then added.

“HUGE Congratulations to @carrieunderwood for Earning an @RIAA Certified Gold Award for Her New Album #CryPretty!” a third wrote on the social media site. “I’m so proud [of] her!”

The latest certification marks Carrie’s seventh album to be certified either gold, platinum or multi-platinum by the company. All of her past album releases, 2005’s Some Hearts, 2007’s Carnival Ride, 2009’s Play On, 2012’s Blown Away, 2014’s greatest hits compilation Greatest Hits: Decade #1, and 2015’s Storyteller are all also either platinum or multi-platinum in the U.S.

Speaking about her new album earlier this year, Underwood – who the Inquisitr reported was recently showing off her growing baby bump in a tight green dress in a new promo for the upcoming 2018 CMA Awards – revealed that she considers Cry Pretty to be her most personal album to date.

Rick Diamond / Getty Images

“There’s a lot of really personal songs on this album,” Carrie said of her new music, per WBWN, admitting that many of the songs on the album are inspired by her own personal experiences. “2017 was just a … it was a year full of ups and downs for a lot of reasons.”

“I felt like through all the ups and downs of last year and the beginning of this year,” she then continued. “It was … I had to. That’s just what was on my mind and on my heart.”

Though Underwood didn’t reveal at the time exactly what personal things she was referring to, she since confirmed during an incredibly emotional appearance on CBS Sunday Morning that she had suffered three consecutive miscarriages before getting pregnant with her current child.

As the Inquisitr reported at the time, Carrie tearfully spoke out about her and husband Mike Fisher’s difficulty in giving her 3-year-old son Isaiah a sibling on the morning show.

Underwood even recalled a heartbreaking conversation she had with God where she admitted that she got “angry”.