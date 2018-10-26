‘The Bachelor’s’ Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham Caught On Kiss Cam

The former kissing bandit makes good on his nickname at an Arizona hockey game.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham had a date night—and it culminated with a kiss cam cameo. The Bachelor lovebirds, who got engaged on Luyenduk’s After the Final Rose update show, attended an Arizona Coyotes hockey game at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Thursday night.

Not only did the Coyotes win, but Arie and Lauren got caught on the kiss came and were gifted roses by the NHL team.

Luyendyk, a hockey superfan who was decked out in a Coyotes jersey for the NHL outing, captioned an Instagram post taken at the game with a caption explaining that he and his fiancee made a “kiss cam appearance.” The former Bachelor star also joked that such a cameo was to be expected from “an ex-kissing bandit.”

Arie and Lauren also made a cameo on the Arizona Coyotes Instagram page. The adorable duo smiled for the camera as they each held roses given to them by the ice hockey team. A caption on the Coyotes’ official team Instagram page revealed that the soon-to-be-married ABC stars were each given a rose—Arie a yellow one and Lauren a Bachelor-red one—because it was confirmed they had read the Coyotes’ Bachelor recaps.

You can see Arie Luyenduk Jr. and the Arizona Coyotes cute Instagram posts below. (Click through Arie’s post to see the kiss cam shot.)

Fans of The Bachelor franchise already know Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s reputation as a “kissing bandit” goes back at least six years. Viewers of the ABC dating show first met Luyendyk Jr. in 2012 when he was rejected on the season finale of Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette. The amorous Bachelorette runner-up was nicknamed “The Kissing Bandit” on Emily’s season of the show because he stole a smooch with the blonde beauty at every turn—even in an alleyway.

Arie’s Kissing Bandit nickname stuck with him when he returned to the ABC franchise as the leading man for The Bachelor earlier this year, although it was a title he was ready to shed. According to PopSugar, fellow Bachelor star Sean Lowe said Arie “wants to get away from being seen as just a dude who wants to make out.” But Arie Luyendyk continued with the multiple makeout sessions throughout his season until he finally decided that Lauren Burnham is the only woman he wants to kiss going forward.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham plan to marry in January in a non-televised private ceremony in Hawaii.

The Bachelor will return to ABC early next year with new star Colton Underwood.