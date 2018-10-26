Kourtney Kardashian Shares Adorable Snap Of Son Reign ‘Protecting’ Cousin True

The Kardashian sisters sure know how to keep things fresh. When they are not wowing with their fashion and entrepreneur sense, they are killing their fans with the adorableness of their kids.

On Friday, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, shared the cutest snap of her son Reign Aston Disick, 3, hugging his baby cousin True Thompson, the daughter of Khloe Kardashian with Tristan Thompson. In the photo, Reign and True are sitting on a white couch showing the boy with his little arm around True as she leans into him for the embrace. Reign has a cute stern look on his face as he peers straight into the camera while True is smiling really big, looking rather content by being hugged by her big cousin.

“He protects her,” Kourtney wrote in the caption.

Reign is dressed in black shorts and a black T-shirt and is rocking his signature dirty blond locks. He also has a Band-aid on his right knee, proving he is an active little boy. True, who is 6 months old, is wearing an adorable lemon-themed white dress and a matching yellow turban around her head.

The post racked up more than 416,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments within the first two hours, with fan gushing over the children’s cuteness.

“This is the cutest pictures picture I’ve ever seen omg,” one Instagram user wrote in the comment section accompanied by heart emoji while another fan added, “My goodness those chubby legs.”

Reign is the youngest of three children Kourtney has with her ex-partner Scott Disick, 35, with whom she had a relationship from 2006 to 2015 when they announced they were parting ways. Kourtney gave birth to the couple’s first son, Mason Dash Disick, in December 2009, and to their daughter, Penelope Scotland Disick, in July 2012.

Since their split, Kourtney and Scott still spend time together as a family with their kids, but Scott is now dating 20-year-old Sofia Richie, the youngest daughter of singer and songwriter Lionel Richie. According to HollywoodLife, Kourtney resents the relationship since she wasn’t expecting Scott to find love so soon after their long-term relationship ended.

“Kourtney is bummed because she never thought Scott would find someone who compliments him as much as Sofia does,” a source told HollywoodLife.“She gets emotional at times seeing how connected the pair are. She was used to having Scott wrapped around her finger, but now that Sofia plays a major part in his life, she’s a bit jealous that she is no longer his top priority.”