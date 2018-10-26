Kris Jenner Opens Up About Kanye West’s White House Visit On ‘Ellen’

Kris Jenner has paid a visit to the set of Ellen DeGeneres’ show, and she gave her take on the subject that pretty much everyone has been talking about for the past couple of weeks — Kanye West’s high-profile visit to the White House, where he met with President Donald Trump.

The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan opened up about her son-in-law’s October 11 visit to the Oval Office, where he talked non-stop about a wide range of subjects, including his bipolar disorder diagnosis and a new Air Force One plane model he thought the President should consider. Kanye’s rant prompted a national debate about his mental health, and the meeting even inspired a new Saturday Night Live sketch.

As reported by the Daily Mail, when Ellen asked her about the rapper and his state of mind, Kris, 62, showed how much of a pro she is dealing with the media as she measured her words carefully.

“Here’s the thing: Kanye’s an amazing son-in-law, he’s an amazing dad and husband and friend and brother-in-law. So we know my son-in-law, Kanye,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said.

“You’re always concerned when there’s controversy and drama and things are going on and it’s sometimes worrisome. My job as a mom is to be there for my kids and be supportive and love them… you can’t control what someone else is doing — I can’t always control what any of them do at any time,” she added.

Kris also said that she is focused on being “there to help him and to be the best version of himself he can be,” and that she will remain “supportive” towards Kanye. When asked specifically about the White House meeting, the momager revealed she was surprised he was able to have that exchange.

Kanye West once again expressed his admiration for President Trump during their Oval Office meeting on October 11. Oliver Contreras - Pool / Getty Images

“It was very spontaneous and the stuff that they were talking about… When they got to the airplane, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, that is so Kanye.’ He was sharing thoughts and things of himself that I would rather he share some of that stuff privately,” she said.

Kris reinforced the idea that even though Kanye “has his own thoughts,” the whole family is always there for him if he needs them. She also revealed that Kim Kardashian’s husband has many sides to himself and that things became more controversial because he has recently been showing a side of him that the public is not used to seeing. Ellen, who has known Kanye for a long time herself, also said that she thinks he “needs help” as he is in a “vulnerable state.”