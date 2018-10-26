‘Arrow’ Star Katie Cassidy Stuns In A Nude String Bikini At The Beach

Katie was showing off a whole lot of skin in a skimpy nude bikini.

Arrow actress Katie Cassidy is showing off her incredibly toned body in a barely there string bikini as she hit the beach this week. Daily Mail shared new photos of the star hitting the sand in Miami where she flaunted her amazing abs and seriously long legs while enjoying a little downtime on the coast.

The new paparazzi snaps featured the star with her long blonde hair tied up in a bun as she flashed some serious skin while enjoying some time in the sun. Katie was rocking a pretty skimpy nude bikini which also featured a fun green leaf design across the skimpy top and bottoms.

The actor was photographed by awaiting paparazzi wading into the water during her trip to the Sunshine State while her tattoos were also on full display, including a pair of angel wings on her back and another inking above her ankle.

Katie hit the beach to spend some enjoyed some quality time with her fiance Matthew Rodgers. Photos showed the twosome – who got engaged back in June 2017 – walked arm in arm off the beach later in the day, when Cassidy opted to cover up her bikini body in a grey T-Shirt which she then paired with a pair of black and white striped shorts.

We already knew that @CW_Arrow's @MzKatieCassidy looks amazing in a bikini, but here's a gentle reminder: https://t.co/dxDhjef3yg — POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) October 25, 2018

But there’s no doubting that the actress, who’s the daughter of the late David Cassidy, works seriously hard to keep her body in such amazing shape.

Speaking to In Style, Katie previously revealed that exercise is a big part of her life as she opened up about how she likes to keep changing things up to keep her body guessing.

“I do spin—love it. I do yoga—love it. And I’m also into old-school weightlifting,” the actress said of her favorite go-to workouts. “At my peak, I want to say I was lifting about 25 pounds for bicep curls.”

She also revealed that hitting the gym is important for her job, as she collectively plays the superhero role of Laurel Lance and the alter egos Black Canary and Black Siren on The CW show, which means she needs to be in tip-top shape.

“I’m also in training for the show, so playing a superhero requires big muscles,” she explained.

Cassidy also previously spoke out about her dedication to health and fitness to Teen Vogue, telling the outlet when asked for her best tips to staying healthy and in shape, “Do something different every day, and always continue to challenge your body.”

And it seems as though the star may need to keep up her fitness routine for her role for a little while yet, as she recently told Metro that Season 7 of Arrow will be revealing more about her character than ever before.

“There’s a lot, but it’s cool to get an opportunity to explore the backstory of Black Siren,” she teased. “We’ll dive more into her story.”