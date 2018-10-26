Olivia Culpo Goes Braless In Latest Instagram Post

Olivia Culpo took to Instagram to share a sultry photo of herself in a sexy black top with her 3.4 million followers. The 26-year-old model and actress poses in what appears to be a studio as she smiles toward the camera. In the closeup shot, the brunette beauty is looking straight into the camera as her right hand softly touches her chin, setting a playful tone to the post.

The former Miss Universe is wearing a simple black spaghetti strap top with a deep cutout on the side, which exposes her rib cage and side of her chest as she has forgone a bra underneath. The model is wearing neutral colored makeup, with a nude lipstick and delicate black winged eyeliner. Her signature bob, which is styled in large waves, appears a little lighter against the lighting of the photo.

Culpo, known for her impeccable fashion style, looks glamorous in this dark but fun look, evidenced by her playful caption.

“Don’t forget to wear your —->,” she wrote, accompanied by a cheeky emoji, alluding to the fact that she is not wearing a bra.

The post racked up about 154,000 likes and more than 730 comments, with her fans gushing over her style and beauty, as well as engaging in the model’s playfulness.

When Culpo is not sharing impeccably chic photos of herself on the popular social media platform, she also shares workout pics in which she shows off her toned abs and legs. As recently as Wednesday, the fit model shared a photo of herself hitting the gym in a black sports bra and black leggings, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

“Fit goals!!!” wrote one of her fans, while another added, “Very beatifuuuuul,” followed by a heart-eyed emoji. Olivia’s gym snap garnered more than 115,800 likes.

Though she doesn’t do it very often, Culpo sometimes shares photos of herself and her boyfriend, Danny Amendola, having a good time. Earlier this week, she posted a beach picture of her resting her head on the Miami Dolphins wide receiver’s abs accompanied by a cheeky caption, as Elle noted.

“New and exclusive rock hard 6 pack tempurpedic ab pillow, boyfriend not included,” the I Feel Pretty actress wrote.

Amendola and Culpo first went public with their romance in February 2016, and have been together through several career-defining moments, including Amendola’s 2017 Super Bowl win, when he played for the New England Patriots. Following a brief split in March of this year, the couple appears to be stronger than ever.