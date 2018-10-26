Leonardo DiCaprio’s Girlfriend, Camila Morrone, Flaunts Assets In Bikini Top For Jordache Denim

Leonardo Di Caprio’s girlfriend, Camila Morrone, sent her Instagram fans into a frenzy when she shared a sneak peek at her new ad campaign for Jordache denim. In the photo, the model posed in a denim bikini top, jeans, and matching jacket. Camila wore her hair down, as she bit down on her left hand as she wore leather gloves with fringe. Fans let her know that she looked “gorgeous,” “stunning,” and “beautiful.”

Camila also shared another photo from the photoshoot, this time flaunting her derriere in some light denim as she leaned on a wooden fence. Plus, other shots included one of her sporting a patterned bikini, which she modeled with a cowboy hat, according to the Daily Mail.

Back in mid-December, DiCaprio was seen leaving her house, which was the first time the two were believed to be together. Since then, their relationship has been on full display, as they attended high-profile events together and even vacationed together.

And lately, the model has been sharing some amazing shots from various parks, including Bryce Canyon, Antelope Canyon, and Lake Powell. She seems to be enjoying her travels, as she posed in a variety of outfits. These ranged from a casual shirt-and-leggings ensemble to a chic off-the-shoulder dress with a bold, brown belt.

The model also said something surprising during an interview with People, when she admitted that she’s “never been on a date.” This is how she described it.

“I had a boyfriend when I was 15, out of high school. It just was with him for a very long time and I went right into my second very long relationship with no dates in between. Once you’re dating already, then you go to dinner. But I’ve never been on like a, ‘I’m getting dressed up for a date. Pick you up at 7.'”

It’s hard to know if the same can be said about her relationship with Leonardo, but Morrone further elaborated.

“‘Cause you’re friends and you’re eating pizza but you’re not like, ‘Hey, I’m gonna pick you up at 7 in my car and take you on a date and you’re gonna dress up and come out in heels.’ Is that a date?”

Whatever the case may be, fans are crazy about the Jordache ads, and the model also described that she’d been a fan of the brand “from the beginning,” according to Page Six. The denim company has previously used models like Heidi Klum and Alessandra Ambrosio for other campaigns.