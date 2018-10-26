Trent Reznor Explains Working With Apple, Cites A Lack Of Artistry Within The Company

Trent Reznor is best known for his work as the frontman of Nine Inch Nails and is becoming more and more well known for his movie scoring work in films like Gone Girl and The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo. He won an Academy Award for The Social Network. One thing most people don’t realize is that he’s also the chief creative officer of Apple Music.

Reznor Joined Apple in 2012.

According to a report from Billboard, Reznor and Apple have been somewhat at odds these days. Reznor has decided not to keep mum on his time with Apple and elaborated in an interview on his feelings toward the trillion dollar company.

He attributed his departure to disillusionment with Apple since the death of founder Steve Jobs. He also cited being alienated by the rest of the staff at Apple, who he says began making him feel like something of an outsider.

Apple had been one of those companies that I really looked forward to what they were going to present. It’s like Willy Wonka. I thought Steve Jobs was a genius and he brought things to the world that I think made significant changes and I looked forward to what was ahead. It was an eye-opening, incredible amount of work to be dropped into the world of engineers who didn’t want you there, I think my awareness that most of that job comes down to product design and marketing and thinking about what the consumer wants felt at odds with the artist in me.”

Trent Reznor is known for being somewhat uncompromising when it comes to his creative projects. He’s had a number of squabbles with record labels and other artists who were unwilling to let his creative vision come to full fruition.

Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails performs onstage in Los Angeles, California. Rich Fury / Getty Images

Reznor is currently on the road with Nine Inch Nails on the Cold and Black and Infinite Tour in support of their new album Bad Witch. with openers The Jesus and Mary Chain and Tobacco. The tour kicked off on September 13 in Phoenix, Arizona and will wrap up on December 12 at The Paladium in Los Angeles, California.

Recently Trent Reznor has publicly taken to task organizations like The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and The Grammy Awards. He’s also lashed out at president Donald Trump, Kanye West, and Taylor Swift.

He recently worked on the score for HBO’s original series Watchmen, based off the original graphic novel.