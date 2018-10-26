Meghan Markle’s Nephew, Tyler Dooley, Slams ‘Toxic’ Family, Including Samantha & Thomas, Jr.

Meghan Markle’s nephew, Tyler Dooley, is going to appear on TV. While his aunt, Samantha, had previously hinted that she may be on the U.K.’s Celebrity Big Brother, that never transpired. On the other hand, Tyler will be making his TV debut on MTV’s The Royal World.

And during an interview with News.com.au, he revealed that he’s not in agreement with how Samantha or Thomas, Jr. have been acting. In fact, he called them “not nice” and “toxic,” although Thomas, Jr. is actually his father. This is what Tyler had to say.

“It’s embarrassing what that part of the family’s doing. There’s a reason I go by Dooley instead of my legal last name of Markle: They’re toxic. What they’re doing is just embarrassing.”

And as far as why the family members are acting the way they are, Dooley has a theory or two.

“I’m not sure what the driving force is — if it’s money, if it’s jealousy. They’ll never get to take back what they’re saying. It’s always going to be on record. And you just don’t say that about your family.”

Contrary to his aunt and dad’s negative barrage of comments about the duchess, Tyler had something positive to say about her.

Dooley recalled how proud he was to tell his friends that his aunt was on Suits, and also detailed how he believes she will be able to make a positive change in the world through her royal duties.

Tyler himself has been accused of “cashing in” on the royal connections, but at least it sounds like he’s giving Meghan props and saying positive things about her. The MTV show will premiere on November 7, and he’ll be mingling with a cast comprised of royals and aristocrats, detailed USA Today. That’s not to say that the nephew seems to have delusions of grandeur, as he said that “I think I represent more of the average person that could be watching this show.”

Meghan Markle's inspiring speech on empowering women through education pic.twitter.com/08qIe75qR7 — The Guardian (@guardian) October 24, 2018

And while Tyler concentrated his remarks on Samantha and his dad, he left out any criticism of Thomas, Sr. However, Meghan’s dad is making waves as he is reportedly considering legal action against the royals in order to gain access to his future grandchild. It’s difficult to know how that will pan out. But for now, what is apparent is that the Markle family is likely to continue to give the media something to talk about for the foreseeable future.