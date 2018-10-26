Tyler The Creator Survives Car Crash After Falling Asleep At The Wheel

Tyler the Creator totaled his new Tesla, but is counting himself lucky that the car was all he lost.

All it takes is dozing off for a few seconds behind the wheel to find yourself in a very dangerous situation. According to People, Tyler the Creator is considering himself lucky after making it out of a near-fatal car crash alive. The accident occurred when the exhausted rapper briefly fell asleep while driving Wednesday night.

Tyler has been hard at work lately completing music for the new film, Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, coming out November 9. He will be featured on several vocals from the movie’s soundtrack and is also contributing to the production. According to Tyler, it was due to long hours spent on the film that he found himself in what could have quite easily been a far worse situation.

Upon dozing off, the rapper rammed his brand new Tesla Model X into a parked car not far from the UCLA campus. The force of the crash was enough to send the stationary Honda CR-V flying nearly 50 feet down the road. Although there is no saving the new Tesla, Tyler shockingly endured barely a scratch. He was able to exit the vehicle and call the necessary authorities.

Luckily for Tyler, no arrests have been made and no one was injured during the crash. He did provide his insurance information to the owner of the Honda CR-V and rightfully reported the accident. Tyler is showing no lasting effects of the crash and has been busy on social media sharing his cover of the beloved Christmas classic, “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.”

He also took to Instagram to assure his fans that he is fine and is grateful that his mistake did not cause any more damage. The rapper said that he’d been up late the night before finishing his music and hadn’t allowed himself enough sleep.

“Guess who wanted to finish music super late and dosed off for a few seconds while driving home,” he said.

Tyler is especially grateful to Tesla for the top-notch safety features on his vehicle that quite possibly saved his life. He then gave a shout out to Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla.

“I calmly jumped out the back and called the people. thanks elon for the excessive airbags u a qt. good day sir,” Tyler said.

Tyler the Creator is indeed lucky to be alive after making a mistake that could have cost him his life. Next time he hops behind the wheel, he’ll be doing so fully rested.