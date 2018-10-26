Thomas Markle Reportedly ‘Desperate’ & Considering Legal Action To See Meghan’s Royal Baby, Per ‘The Mirror’

Just when people can’t imagine how the Markle family drama could get any worse, it seems to. New reports reveal that Meghan’s dad, Thomas, is considering legal action in order to have access to his future grandchild. While the dad gave an interview where he appeared to be happy for the royal couple, a source has revealed that “[Thomas] has reached out to Kensington Palace more since the news of Meghan’s pregnancy broke,” detailed Express. The dad is believed to have contacted not just the palace, but also the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, too.

It appears that regardless of the rift that’s formed between he and his daughter, Thomas wants to resolve issues and move forward, according to The Mirror.

“The palace is acutely aware of what problems could lie ahead with Thomas. He strongly believes the baby should be as much a part of his life as they will be Prince Charles’s.”

Whatever problems the palace is aware of, however, don’t necessarily shed any light on what the palace officials may do to help solve the issue.

“Thomas says the Markle blood will be as much in the child’s veins as the ‘blue blood’ of the royals and he has ‘rights.’ He admits mistakes but with Meghan pregnant, he is desperate to heal the rift.”

The mistakes that Thomas made was selling staged paparazzi photos of himself before the wedding. But since then, the dad has given numerous paid and unpaid interviews to the media, which is believed to have cemented the rift with his royal daughter.

He really needs to stop giving interviews. How will she ever trust him. Feel so sorry for Meghan. https://t.co/4WExhAWLtM — Honest Mum® (@HonestMum) October 20, 2018

And while Thomas’ interview about his future grandchild seemed positive, it also was another unauthorized interview that revealed tons of personal information about Meghan. For example, the dad talked about which hospital his daughter was born at, even that Doria Ragland had a C-section, and what he experienced emotionally when he first held Meghan.

A similar string of events has transpired with Meghan’s sister, who initially seemed delighted to hear the royal baby news and wanted to make apologies and amends for past behavior. But during the duchess’ speech in Fiji, Meghan spoke about how she used scholarships and work-study programs to fund her college education. Samantha immediately took to Twitter to claim that Thomas was the one that paid entirely for Meghan’s tuition, and that she was “lying” during the speech.

It’s unclear at the moment if the dad really could file any sort of legal action to see his future grandchild.