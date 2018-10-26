Halle Berry Shows Off Killer Moves In Morocco On Instagram

The actress is on location filming 'John Wick 3.'

Halle Berry is filming in Morocco this week on the set of John Wick 3, starring as Sofia opposite Keanu Reeves. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Berry has taken to Instagram over the past week to share photos of her time in Essaouira, and appears to be falling in love with the country and its locals.

Her latest Instagram post gives fans a behind-the-scenes look into the filming of the newest installment in the John Wick series, which opens in the U.S. in May, 2019. On Thursday, Berry shared a video on her Instagram profile that shows the actress working with cast and crew on an intense fight scene. The video opens with Berry and the crew in a circle, waving their arms overhead in a team-building moment. Berry is then shown walking on set, and then stretching and doing push-ups with two other women in preparation for shooting.

The video then shows Berry performing a series of impressive fight moves. The actress is shown tumbling, throwing punches, and other action sequences as she squares off against her fighting partners. The video concludes with Berry jumping up in the air in celebration.

“Eternally grateful to the drive, warmth and camaraderie of the #JohnWick3 team!! Can’t even begin to explain how much fun I’m having. @heidimoneymaker @neeshnation – @amine,” Berry captioned the video.

The video was a hit with her fans, receiving over 22,500 likes and 1,600 comments.

“Damn you’re making me excited to go to the gym @halleberry,” one user wrote. Another fan commented, “Get it Halle! Show them what you’re made of.”

Berry’s physical prowess continues to wow fans and trainers alike. Berry’s personal trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, was stunned by the 52-year-old actress when they first met.

“I had no idea what her age was when I met her,” he commented to People. “I never looked or was interested in that, and when I found out, I was absolutely shell-shocked because she has the discipline and athleticism of a 25-year old.”

It’s not all hard work for Berry in Morocco. The gorgeous star has also taken time to explore different cities, and has shared a few photos of herself looking absolutely striking in traditional clothing. On Wednesday, Berry appeared in a photo with two musicians on either side. The actress has her eyes closed as she enjoys the moment, captioning the photo, “That feeling when magic happens.”

“Such a beautiful photograph. Your joy and sense of peace are palpable,” one user responded.