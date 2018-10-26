Kourtney Kardashian Smolders In Sexy New Insagram Photo

Kourtney Kardashian took to social media on Thursday to share a sexy new snapshot of herself, and some fans can’t believe the beautiful reality star is nearly her 40th birthday.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a smoldering new photograph to her Instagram account this week. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is seen standing against a gray wall as she wears a colorful blouse, which she posed in for an earlier social media photo. Her dark, shoulder-length hair is parted to the side and worn straight.

In the photo, Kourt looks right into the camera as she wraps her right arm around her head and puts her hand on her face, showing off the dark burgundy polish on her fingernails.

Kardashian did not caption the photo, but her loyal followers had a lot to say about the picture. “Gorgeous forever,” one Instagram user said. “So effortlessly sexy,” another replied. Another follower asked Kourtney how she got such perfect eyebrows. Another fan revealed that everyone should forget Kim and focus on Kourt.

However, not everyone had positive things to say. Some online haters commented on the post and told Kardashian that she should focus on giving back to charity, and quit posting selfies on social media.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian has a lot of drama going on in her life at the moment. The mother-of-three is said to be dealing with an ex-boyfriend that simply won’t go away.

Kardashian’s former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, is said to be calling and texting the reality star non-stop. The couple, who dated for nearly two years before calling it quits back in August, had a very serious relationship. However, Kourt reportedly decided to pull the plug due to an array of issues. She’s since moved on to rumored new beau, Luka Sabbat.

“Kourtney is having a hard time shaking off Younes. He just won’t take no for an answer and she’s sick of it. When they first split, she tried to keep things civil, but Younes’ ego was badly bruised and he’s missing the lifestyle she used to provide,” a source told Radar Online.

“He calls her multiple times a day and texts late at night, even though they’re on different continents now [that he’s moved to Paris.] She’s done with the nicey-nice approach and told him to beat it and stop calling,” the insider added.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!