WWE Rumors: Latest Update On Creative Plans For Bray Wyatt, Per Dave Meltzer

It’s been over two months since Bray Wyatt was last seen on WWE television, and rumors of a character change have been swirling since then. However, the latest from veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer suggests that the former WWE Champion and Raw Tag Team Champion could be sticking to what’s tried and tested and reuniting with a former Wyatt Family stablemate when he returns from his hiatus.

Citing the latest issue of Meltzer’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WrestlingNews.co wrote that WWE is in the process of “coming up with ideas” for Wyatt and Luke Harper, the latter of whom was last seen as one-half of the Bludgeon Brothers. Both Wyatt and Harper have been off television since their respective tag team partners, Matt Hardy and Erick Rowan, went down with injuries, with Hardy, in particular, announcing his apparent retirement from pro wrestling in September, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

According to Meltzer, there’s a possibility Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper will be reuniting for the first time since April 2017, as an idea to reunite the two former Wyatt Family members has been pitched in recent creative meetings. It isn’t clear, however, whether the two will be reprising the gimmicks they debuted upon the Wyatt Family’s main roster debut in 2013.

As noted by WrestlingNews.co, Wyatt has been active on social media during his onscreen hiatus, having made a number of “cryptic” posts that have fans speculating that WWE is planning to repackage him in one way or another. Sportskeeda documented a few of these tweets, which have seen the second-generation WWE superstar talk about speaking to “God and several other entities” and having “violent outbursts,” and also suggesting that his decision to “go away” was partly driven by WWE’s omission of the Wyatt Family in its list of top 10 factions of all-time.

#ICYMI– Bray Wyatt could be returning to WWE TV with an old friend https://t.co/dYokbFFmtA — WrestlingNews.co – WWE News (@WrestlingNewsCo) October 26, 2018

Harper, on the other hand, has spent most of the month absent from WWE programming and live events due to Bludgeon Brothers teammate Rowan’s biceps tear, which will reportedly keep him out of action for “a few more months.” Like Wyatt, Harper has long had a penchant for sharing cryptic messages on social media while in character, though most of his recent Twitter activity has consisted of his daily posts of “it’s (day of the week), you know what that means.”

In the months prior to their respective hiatuses, Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper both enjoyed success in the tag team division on different brands, with Wyatt and Matt Hardy’s Deleters of Worlds pairing holding the Raw Tag Team titles and the Bludgeon Brothers reigning as SmackDown Tag Team Champions earlier this year.