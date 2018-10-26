Chrissy Teigen Posted Adorable Pic Of Her Son, John Legend’s Mini Me, Learning New Skill!

Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram and thrilled her followers with the most adorable photo of her little boy, Miles Theodore Stephens.

Miles, whom Teigen called baby bear, is learning to feed himself at 4-months-old. Even with a face full of cereal, he is daddy John Legend’s perfect mini-me. Fans commented on the striking resemblance between father and son.

“Your cutie looks like his dad more than John looks like himself,” one wrote.

“That beautiful boy is a miniature @johnlegend! So precious!” another of Teigen’s followers noted. One person wondered if the new mom or somebody else shrunk the musician.

“It looks like someone just shrunk John.”

Over 356,000 of Teigen’s 20.8 million follower’s took the time to “like” her latest post on the popular social media network. The little boy chilled in his baby Bjorn chair, and he appeared to be practicing not only feeding himself, but also using side eyes.

Earlier, the cookbook author and her singer husband took to Teigen’s Instagram story to give an adorable thanks to Pampers for donating diapers to the Good Plus Foundation. She held their baby boy while hearts floated above her and Legend’s heads.

Also on her story, Teigen showed Legend’s upcoming Christmas album, A Legendary Christmas, which featured an image on the back with Miles. The new holiday offering will be available to buy on October 26.

Plus, People reported that the couple will have their own Christmas special, A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy, which will air on NBC on Wednesday, November 28, at 10 p.m. ET. During the hour-long program, Legend will perform tracks from his Christmas album. Also appearing in the special are family and friends of Teigen and Legend, plus other celebrities to be announced later.

Earlier in the day, the kitchen maven posted a picture of her new cookware, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, that Target featured in its weekly advertisement. She excitedly posted that she’s made it. Combined with her two cookbooks, Cravings and Cravings: Hungry For More, she’s building a culinary empire. In fact, she plans to create another cookbook for children based on what she cooks for Luna, 2, and Miles.

Teigen’s Instagram followers adore her because, despite the fact that she’s married to 10-time Grammy winner and is a celebrity in her own right, she keeps things incredibly real and tells it like it is as a new mother of two children aged two and under.