Exes Ben Stiller And Christine Taylor Join Together For A Good Cause At The ALS Gala

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor both attend the ALS Gala with their children and remain on good terms following their divorce.

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor were married for 17 years before splitting up in 2017. While married, they starred in several films together and had two children, 16-year-old Ella and 13-year-old Quinlin. While the marriage didn’t end up working out, the two still hold the upmost respect for one another. They are reportedly on good terms and have been seen out and about strolling through New York and attending sporting events with their children. Despite their differences, their main priority has always remained the same. Both Stiller and Taylor share the primary focus of being devoted and loving parents to their two children.

“With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate,” Stiller and Taylor said in a release when they announced their split. “Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.”

The two still make a point to have family nights together as a group. According to People, Stiller and Taylor recently made an appearance at the ALS Gala in New York City with their children. The gala was in celebration of the 2oth Anniversary of Project ALS, an organization dedicated to raising funds for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. Coming together for a great cause, Stiller and Taylor appeared smiling in pictures together with Ella and Quinlin.

Both Stiller and Taylor share a passion for philanthropy and have been known to come together for other charity events. Earlier this year, they recreated dialogue for the film Dodgeball: An Underdog Story, in which they both starred in. The project was to benefit Omaze, an organization dedicated to raising funds to provide once in a lifetime experiences for those suffering from critical conditions.

Individually, Stiller is also an active member of UNHCR. Short for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, this organization advocates for refugees and works to protect displaced communities. Stiller took to Instagram to promote the organization.

“I’m not exactly sure what my credentials are as a Goodwill Ambassador or who approved it, but somehow I got approved, and I am honored to be advocating for the millions fleeing violence and persecution all over the world.”

Although Stiller and Taylor are no longer a couple, they set a great example by their ability to consistently set aside their differences and come to the aid of those in need.