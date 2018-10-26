WWE News: ‘Crown Jewel’ Status Of Superstars After WWE Keeps Event In Saudi Arabia – Searching For Replacement

The show seems as if it must go on, but it will take place without one of its biggest stars.

After weeks of confusion and the possibility that WWE may end up moving their Crown Jewel event, the confirmation came on Thursday that it was staying put. The pay-per-view taking place on November 2, 2018, will still take place in Saudi Arabia as originally planned, and it has brought forth a good deal of criticism. Along with that, there is still the problem that a number of WWE superstars aren’t comfortable going to the country for the event and one may not go at all.

As reported by the Inquisitr, the WWE officially confirmed on Thursday that Crown Jewel would take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as planned. All of this comes as allegations that the kingdom is behind the disappearance and murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi continue to run rampant.

WWE stated that they have no intention of hurting the connections they have made with the country or hurting the “dedicated fans.” The event will go on and there is nothing said that the status of future events in Saudi Arabia is in jeopardy either.

Ever since the allegations of the kingdom having something to do with the murder of the Washington Post journalist, there have been reports of WWE superstars being uncomfortable with going to Saudia Arabia. Many of them have spoken anonymously, but a couple of high-profile former champions have made their intentions perfectly well known.

As reported by the Inquisitr, both John Cena and Daniel Bryan have reportedly stated that they may not go to Saudi Arabia and work Crown Jewel. This was when the idea was still possible that WWE would move the PPV out of the country, but now, it has been confirmed that it is staying put.

Since WWE made the announcement earlier on Crown Jewel going ahead as planned, Wrestling Inc. is reporting that John Cena is still wanting out. It appears as if Cena still definitely wants out of the event and has no intention of going to Saudi Arabia at all.

Still awaiting confirmation on Bryan, but John Cena is still 100% off the show. As reported by @iamjohnpollock, the WWE were hopeful they’d come to terms with Cena, but there’s been zero change on John’s end. — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) October 25, 2018

According to Post Wrestling, the creative team at WWE is working on finding a replacement for John Cena’s spot in the WWE World Cup Tournament. While Daniel Bryan had reportedly expressed the idea that he would not work Crown Jewel if it was in Saudi Arabia, there has been no update on what he will do.

Despite numerous fans, superstars, and U.S. Senators advising WWE to reschedule or move Crown Jewel, the event will take place in Saudi Arabia. It appears as if there is nothing that will change their mind and the fans of the country will not have something taken away from them. Even though the decision was made to hold the event as planned, the company will simply have to do it without John Cena and maybe without Daniel Bryan as well.