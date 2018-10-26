NBA Rumors: Terry Rozier Leaving Celtics For Suns In 2019 Free Agency, ‘Bleacher Report’ Predicts

Is Terry Rozier's departure from Boston inevitable?

Despite failing to reach an agreement regarding a contract extension, the Boston Celtics showed no interest in trading young point guard Terry Rozier. The Celtics may already have Kyrie Irving back on their roster, but Rozier could serve as an insurance if ever something bad happens again during the 2018-19 NBA season. However, as of now, it seems like Rozier’s days in Boston are already numbered.

Terry Rozier is set to become a restricted free agent next July. Though the Celtics only need to match offers from other NBA teams just to bring him back, it’s highly unlikely that they will spend a huge chunk of their salary cap space for another backup point guard. They already gave Marcus Smart a long-term deal and will prioritize re-signing Kyrie Irving next summer.

Also, according to the Boston Globe, Terry Rozier is determined to become a starting point guard in the NBA and expected to demand a contract that will pay him in the $20 million-per-season range. One of the NBA teams who could express a strong interest in acquiring Rozier is the Phoenix Suns. Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report predicts that the Suns could sign Rozier to a four-year, $72 million deal in the 2019 NBA free agency.

“Whenever Boston’s season concludes, the Celtics can extend Rozier a qualifying offer to preserve their match rights. But if Rozier plays like he did last postseason (16.5 points. 5.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game in 19 starts), there will be teams convinced he’s the answer they need at the point. Rozier competes on defense and generally conducts himself like someone convinced he’s the best player on the floor. He’s never met a big shot he didn’t like. That confidence is valuable…and infectious. Maybe there’s a young team looking for the kind of edge Rozier offers.”

The Celtics are still trying to figure out how best to manage a deep and versatile rotation, as Terry Rozier observed this week. Story: https://t.co/5RqaPbHnvY — Hoops Rumors (@HoopsRumors) October 25, 2018

Since trading Brandon Knight to the Houston Rockets, the Suns have been aggressive on the trade market, searching for a starting caliber point guard. They tried targeting Terry Rozier via trade but failed. Luckily, they could go after Rozier when he hits the free agency market next July.

The Suns are not only able to give Terry Rozier a decent contract, but they can also assure him of a starting role. Rozier will be an incredible addition to the Suns, giving them a starting caliber point guard who fits the timeline of the face of the franchise, Devin Booker. The potential “Big Three” of Rozier, Booker, and DeAndre Ayton could make the Suns more competitive and an exciting team to watch in the Western Conference.