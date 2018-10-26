Watch Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabwe Cricket Live Stream: 3rd ODI, Start Time, Preview, Watch Live Online

Bangladesh goes for a series whitewash over floundering Zimbabwe which will try to snap a dismal 12-match losing streak in the third ODI on Friday.

Zimbabwe dropped the first two matches of their three-game, one-day international cricket series against Bangladesh, bringing their losing streak in the 50-overs format to 12 matches. But with nothing on the line, they will be playing with abandon, according to a CricBuzz report, and with Bangladesh Captain Mashrafe Mortaza planning changes to his XI, the visitors may find an opportunity in Friday’s third and final ODI, that will live stream from Chittagong.

The Tigers sealed the series with a solid seven-wicket win with 35 balls remaining, per CricInfo. Playing in only his fifth ODI for the country’s senior team, 21-year-old pacer Mohammad Saifuddin took a three-wicket haul while costing only 45 runs.

Mohammad Saifuddin, 21, is making a bid to remain with the senior national Bangladesh cricket team. Pal Pillai / Getty Images

Gazi Television in Bangladesh will broadcast the final Bangladesh vs. Zimbabwe ODI live on Friday afternoon. Fans in India can watch a live stream via HotStar.

Otherwise, to watch a live stream of the day-night third ODI in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package.

The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the dead rubber match. A credit card will be required, but if the Sling package is canceled prior to the end of the seven-day period, no charges will be incurred.

The Bangladesh vs. Zimbabwe third ODI will be broadcast by Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the UK and in Ireland require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information to obtain a Sky Go login.

Once registration is complete, visit the Sky Go Sports login page. Then, at last, cricket viewers can stream the Bangladesh vs. Zimbabwe match live from Chittagong. Sky Go is also available on most mobile devices by downloading the Sky Go app.

In Zimbabwe, the South African streaming service Super Sport will carry a live stream of the match.