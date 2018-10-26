Who Will Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Name As Godparents To The Royal Baby?

Once the new baby arrives, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have a lot of big responsibilities, and that includes naming godparents for the little royal.

Everyone is buzzing about the upcoming royal baby, due next spring to proud parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The newlyweds are traveling the world together on a trip full of royal visits and appearances, and Meghan is happily showing off her bump.

But a new baby raises lots of new questions. What will the couple name him or her? What title will the new royal tot have? Could Meghan have twins? And, of course, who will get the honor of serving as the godparents to Prince Harry’s firstborn?

There are several choices that come quickly to mind for this important honor, according to according to OK! Magazine.

Rumor has it that Prince Harry and Meghan are considering a smattering of A-list celebrities to become godparents for their little one.

Serena Williams has been mentioned because she’s a close friend of Meghan’s. The two keep in touch, and according to Serena they’ve grown even closer recently.

“We really are relying on each other a lot recently,” she said recently to Cosmopolitan.

Another close friend, Lindsay Jill Roth, is also in the running. She’s been friends with Meghan since college, and she was maid of honor at Meghan’s royal wedding.

Amal and George Clooney may even be named. Rumors circulated weeks ago that the couple has already been asked to serve as the godparents, in fact, which makes them seem like a strong choice.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

There are contenders for the title in England, too. Jake and Zoe Warren are close with Prince Harry. Their child was part of the royal wedding, and Jake was Lady Diana’s godson. He and Harry went to school together.

Tim Inskip and his wife, Lara, are also good friends with Harry, who attended their wedding with Meghan as his date before the two were publicly known as a couple. This means that Tim and Lara are tight with Harry, making them front-runners for the prestigious honor.

Many eyes are on Prince William and Kate Middleton. William is Harry’s older brother and the future king of England, and Kate Middleton already smashed the royal glass ceiling not by virtue of who she is, but because of who she isn’t: a royal or a noble in her own right. Kate Middleton was a commoner when she married William, and she paved the way for another commoner-turned-princess: Meghan Markle herself.

Uncle Wills and Auntie Kate will likely be spending a lot of time with the royal newcomer, so they seem like the most likely pair to be bestowed with the godparents title.

However, naming these two as godparents would be a huge break with royal protocol, according to Elle. It’s tradition that family members are not named as godparents to royal children, so this makes it unlikely that William and Kate will receive the honor.