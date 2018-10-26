‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Phyllis And Nick Heat Things Up

Stunning new The Young and the Restless spoilers show that in their misery after their failed relationships, Phyllis and Nick lean on each other again and things heat up quickly during the upcoming November sweeps.

One reason Sharon (Sharon Case) felt she couldn’t continue with her wedding to Nick (Joshua Morrow) after learning about his indiscretion with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) is that she’s seen it all before, and it felt all too familiar. Sharon wanted her marriage with Nick to be between herself and Nick without Phyllis in the mix. Unfortunately, she didn’t trust that Phyllis wouldn’t come between them.

Now, after Phyllis struggles to deal with her breakup with Billy (Jason Thompson), she turns to somebody that fans didn’t expect. They felt perhaps now is the moment for Phyllis and Jack (Peter Bergman) to reunite, but the storyline has other ideas.

Y&R head writer and executive producer Mal Young gave a November sweeps teaser to Soap Opera Digest. He said, “Billy’s impulsive decision making the once again have dire consequences. Phyllis will not be able to recover from Billy’s revenge plot of sleeping with Summer and seek comfort from the one person who is always there for her— Nick! These two will be playful, sexy, and very dangerous with undeniable heat.”

Today on #YR, Nick fights temptation and Paul is suspicious of Victor. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/QKDquiOhE6 pic.twitter.com/beRX6EueDG — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 3, 2018

Recently Daytime Emmy winner, Tognoni discussed the possibility of Phyllis and Nick with Michael Fairman TV. Tognoni said that when Phyllis heard that Billy slept with Summer, “From that moment on, we start to see that she has a break, and the break is in her personality.”

According to the actress, her alter ego gets drastic in Genoa City. Between dealing with her heartache and the stress of the blackmailer and figuring out a quickly unraveling situation about J.T.’s murder, Phyllis is absolutely wrecked over the fallout. It doesn’t mean that Phyllis becomes mentally ill or anything, but something changes dramatically and she may never be the same.

Of the possibility of something between Phyllis and Nick, Tognoni said, “Gina and Joshua have never really explored the dynamic of Phyllis and Nick. It was Michelle Stafford (Ex-Phyllis, Y&R, now Nina, GH) and Joshua who played that. Now we are getting a chance to get Gina and Joshua’s take on it. So, we’ll see what happens with those two, but right now it seems to be a very physical thing between them.”

Her words line up with what Young described as coming up in Genoa City before Thanksgiving. However, the physical aspect is also how Billy and Phyllis’ relationship started, and they ended up making it work far beyond viewers ever expected originally. The same could turn out to be true for Nick and Phyllis. He certainly won’t win Sharon back if he’s kissing Phyllis.