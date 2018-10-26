Couple Plunges To Their Deaths From Yosemite’s Taft Point Cliff

The spot was recently featured in a viral Instagram post.

Two people died on Thursday after plunging from a popular overlook spot in California’s Yosemite National Park. A couple was at the park’s Taft Point when they apparently fell from the 7,500-foot high spot, according to the New York Post. The deaths are the ninth and 10th fatalities in the park this year.

“A male and female visitor died in an apparent fall from Taft Point in Yosemite National Park. Yosemite National Park Rangers are recovering the bodies this morning,” a release from park rangers said. “This incident is under investigation and no further details are available.”

The incident comes just a week after a photographer snapped a photo of an engagement in the same location, which went viral on social media. Taft Point is a popular overlook, with views of Yosemite Falls and El Capitan. It is also a common place for selfies and photo opportunities. Hikers can reach the granite ledge with a one-mile hike from Glacier Point Road.

One photo, taken just last week at the spot, has been making the rounds on the internet. Photographer Matthew Dippel posted a picture of a couple standing on Taft Point in the evening sunlight. In the photo, a man is lowered onto one knee, holding a standing woman’s hand.

Dippel posted the photo on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, and asked for help finding the mystery couple.

“Alright Internet I need your help. Help me find these two. This was taken at Taft Point, in Yosemite National Park on October 6th, 2018. I took this photo and would love for them to find it,” he wrote.

Dippel’s posts were shared thousands of times, but the couple on the cliff hasn’t yet been identified.

A spokesperson for the park said that the cliffs and outlooks at the park can be dangerous.

“We do have tragic falls in the park. We’ve had over 10 fatalities this year. We do not know the circumstances at this time. This is under investigation,” said Jamie Richards.

Richards added that park rangers were climbing down to the valley floor to begin recovery efforts, but details are slim. Authorities haven’t identified the couple who fell from the same point, yet. Nor do they have details about how or why the two people fell, and whether they were climbers or tourists.

“It is way too early for us to speculate on any of those questions,” Richards said. “The investigation is probably going to take several weeks and any answers will come out of that investigation.”

Six of the 10 fatalities in the park this year have been due to visitors falling to their deaths. Earlier this year, a climber died while ascending Half Dome in the park. Two other hikers died in June while climbing the popular El Capitan face.