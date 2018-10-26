CNN Headquarters Was Evacuated A Second Time Over Reports Of Another Set Of Suspicious Packages Found

NYPD gave an "all clear" signal to re-enter the building after the packages were not deemed as dangerous.

The Time Warner Center, the building where CNN headquarters in New York City is located, was partially evacuated for a second time this week, after a pair of unattended packages sparked fears inside the building. Police soon after gave the “all clear” for patrons to re-enter the building, however, after it was deemed that there wasn’t any danger surrounding those packages.

According to the Twitter account of MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin, there was another suspicious package discovered in the building.

“CNN is reporting that the NYPD is responding to reports of a suspicious package in the Time Warner Center where CNN is located,” Griffin tweeted.

CBS News also tweeted out that the building is being evacuated.

“The Time Warner Center in New York City, where CNN offices are located, is being evacuated, one day after a mail bomb was sent to the network’s offices, reports say,” the news network said. “It is not known if the incidents are related.”

About 40 minutes after initial reports of the evacuations began, NYPD gave an “all clear” signal for people to begin re-entering the building, CBS News reported.

NYPD also explained that the second evacuation came about after “a pair of unattended packages” were found in the shops of the building. After investigating the packages, police determined there was not a threat, according to Fox News.

At least 10 other packages containing what appear to be pipe bomb devices have been sent throughout the week, including one that arrived to CNN studios in New York on Wednesday that was addressed to network contributor and former CIA Director John Brennan, per previous reporting from the Inquisitr.

Others who have received packages or were set to receive them include: former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; former President Barack Obama; former Attorney General during the Obama administration Eric Holder; U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, a California Democrat; former Vice President Joe Biden; actor and director Robert De Niro; and billionaire philanthropist George Soros.

HAPPENING NOW: The NYPD bomb squad is at the Time Warner center in NYC as parts of the building have been evacuated.https://t.co/IMI7znouy6 pic.twitter.com/ga5TCo0Yl6 — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 26, 2018

Much is not yet publicly known about who is sending these packages containing pipe bombs, whether it’s one person or many, or even why they’re being sent. Yet while a direct motive isn’t yet known, there does appear to be a commonality of the recipients of these packages, as People reported: they all appear to be individuals who are Democrats or critics of Donald Trump, or who have otherwise been sharply criticized by Trump himself in speeches or online.

Some have suggested that Trump’s rhetoric may have prompted a fanatic fan of his to take violent action against these persons. Brennan, himself the intended recipient of one of the pipe bombs, told a crowd in Austin, Texas, that Trump might have “emboldened individuals to take matters into their own hands,” according to reporting from Business Insider.

Brennan added that Trump should dedicate himself toward having a softer tongue in the days and weeks ahead. “A lot of this rhetoric really is counterproductive. It is un-American. It is what a president should not be doing,” Brennan added.