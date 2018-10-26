Teenage Mom Jenna Folwell Googled Ways To Kill A Baby 100 Times Before Drowning Her 4-Week-Old Son, Police Say

A teenage mother is accused of murdering her infant son after first researching ways to kill a baby dozens of times online.

Jenna Folwell, 19, was arrested on Thursday after she reported that her 4-week-old infant son was abducted from a park in Chandler, Arizona — but the baby was found dead and Folwell confessed to killing him, according to a report by Phoenix TV station KPNX.

Folwell initially told police that she was placing the infant in a car seat when an unknown person appeared from behind her and blinded her by pulling a bag over her head. The unknown person then abducted the baby, named Rainer, according to the story Folwell told the investigating officers, KPNX reported. Police then searched the area, but when they got to Folwell’s own apartment they made a grim discovery — the body of little Rainer, sealed inside a black duffel bag.

When the investigators examined the teen mom’s cell phone, they found a disturbing web search history, according to the Mirror newspaper. The young mom had performed more than 100 Google searches related to ways a baby might be killed, and how to fake an abduction. Among the search terms found on her phone by investigators were such phrases as “ways to die instantly” and “missing babies cases.” She also researched the length of time required for a baby to drown.

Update to last night's death investigation: The mother of the deceased baby from yesterday afternoon's death investigation has been identified as 19yoa Jenna Folwell. Jenna was booked into the Maricopa County Jail overnight on one count of 1st Degree Murder. pic.twitter.com/nSE3v9Vfvo — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) October 25, 2018

When the investigators quizzed Folwell about the macabre Google searches, she confessed that she had drowned the baby in a bathtub, according to a report by KSAZ TV News.

“Other searched items included, five types of parents who kill, reasons parents kill their babies and sudden infant death syndrome,” police said in a statement quoted by KSAZ.

Folwell told police that she no longer wanted to hear her baby cry, so she placed him face down in a bathtub and released him, the statement said. She then claimed that after about one minute, she changed her mind and attempted to save baby Rainer by performing CPR. But it was too late. She then placed the child’s body in the duffel bag and went to the park where she falsely reported the abduction, the police statement said.

In court on Thursday, the baby’s father Eric Canku, also 19-years-old, told a judge that he wanted Folwell to pay for the baby’s slaying with a maximum sentence, KPNX reported.

“I want her to have a life without parole. She can live every day knowing what she did to that poor innocent child,” Canku told the judge, adding that 4-week-old Rainer was “a perfect baby with such a happy and peaceful demeanor.”