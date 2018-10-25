Gabrielle Union Shares Throwback Video Of ‘That Time’ She Was A Shoplifter On ‘Sister, Sister’

The actress and political activist shared a video of her from the popular ABC series on her Instagram account.

It’s the golden age of 1990s nostalgia, and many television programs from that era are making a comeback. As previous reporting from the Inquisitr notes, MTV’s The Real World is set to comeback (albeit online), and even the iconic TGIF is making its way back onto the airwaves, according to reporting from BuzzFeed.

It’s not uncommon these days for people to make references to their lives in the ’90s (if they were alive back then) in social media posts and blogs, but for those who actually were part of the nostalgia, it’s even more fun to share with fans old pictures and videos of the art they created.

On Thursday, Gabrielle Union, who has starred in many movie roles such as 10 Things I Hate About You, Bring It On, and Bad Boys II, according to IMDb, shared one of her breakthrough television roles on her Instagram account: a guest appearance on the ABC series Sister, Sister, where she played a rude and stuck-up teenager named Vanessa.

According to Union’s own account on her Instagram post, she was not a nice person to sisters Tia and Tamera, played by real-life twins Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry. Reminiscing about her role, Union shared a “Throwback Thursday” post, writing, “That time I was an aggressive teenage shoplifter on Sister Sister.”

The scene details an interaction between the sisters, in which Union, playing Vanessa, enters their home. Vanessa peer-pressures Tamera into hanging out with her, right then and there, even though Tamera had already made plans with Tia to go out.

At first trying to wiggle her way out of going out with Vanessa, Tamera reluctantly agrees to hang out with her. “Sorry Tia,” Tamera says to Tia. “I guess, I can’t go with you.”

“Well I’m sorry too. Have fun with your friend,” Tia responds, and the scene ends.

According to IMDb, the episode detailed how Tamera initially just makes Tia feel left out. Then, “Tamera discovers that Vanessa is a shoplifter,” the site’s synopsis explains.

Heart-wrenching stuff!

Union has, of course, gone on to star in many roles in Hollywood beyond her guest appearances on ’90s sitcom series. The Birth of a Nation actress also wrote a book, 2017’s We’re Going To Need More Wine, which is “a powerful collection of essays about gender, sexuality, race, beauty, Hollywood, and what it means to be a modern woman,” according to Harper Collins, which published the book.