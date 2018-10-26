Drake Turns Time Back 10 Years At His 2000s-Themed Birthday Party

The rapper turned 32 on October 24.

Rapper Drake turned 32 on Wednesday and celebrated the occasion with an ultra-exclusive, ultra nostalgic 2000s-themed birthday party, E! News reported.

The party was held Tuesday night at Goya Studios in Los Angeles, and was attended by tons of stars, including Big Sean, Chris Brown, Kendall Jenner, and French Montana. Guests were asked to dress to impress in their best 2000s attire to give the event “a true feeling of being a blast to the past.”

Inside, guests were treated to spiked Slurpees and assorted snacks from a mock Seven-11, as well as lottery tickets, E! News reported. A large, neon yellow and blue Blockbuster Video sign hung on the wall, and there were even cars from MTV’s classic show, Pimp My Ride.

Drake also honored his mother, Sandi Graham, at his party, creating “Sandra’s Rose Room,” which was decorated with pink and white bouquets of flowers and pictures of the rapper and his mom throughout the years.

Drizzy sported two looks for the soiree, dressing as rapper Fabolous in a royal blue Kobe Bryant Lakers basketball jersey over a white T-shirt, a matching hat and two gold chains. In the caption of one photo of himself in the threads, posted to his Instagram account, he wrote that Fabolous was “one of [his] biggest inspirations in rap.”

Drake channeled Diddy, who was also in attendance, in his other outfit of the evening, wearing a navy Sean Jean velour sweatsuit and a white Nike headband. He was also photographed several times throughout the night holding a flip phone.

His guests didn’t disappoint either. Rapper French Montana dressed in baggy jeans and an oversized jersey, and Chris Brown sported a yellow M&M’s NASCAR jacket.

In a classic homage to the decade, model Kendall Jenner sported a bedazzled Von Dutch hat, the Daily Mail reported. Canadian rapper Preme wore a jacket, hiking boots and do-rag all in the same baby pink color.

Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell “unleashed her inner Shay-Lo,” with her costume for the night, inspired by J-Lo.

Party-goers mingled and danced the night away to tunes of the 2000s, with Drake spending some time in the DJ booth, as well as getting help from Swizz Beats and other musical attendees. His cake, E! News reported, was inspired by a Motorola Timeport that had the message “Remember when we had a timeport with no service” written on the “screen.”

Guests had the opportunity to buy airbrushed T-shirts that commemorated the rapper’s birthday at a pop-up JayDee’s Connection store, and all the women in attendance went home with Chanel handbags.