Ricki Lake Lost Virginity During ‘Cry-Baby’ Filming, Just Not With Johnny Depp

Ricki Lake recently had a very candid conversation about her V-card with Andy Cohen.

Actress and former talk show host Ricki Lake shocked fans when she spilled the beans about how she got deflowered, during a recent appearance on the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday night.

People reported during a portion of the interview, host Cohen asked the formerly heavyset actress whether she lost her virginity on the set of Hairspray or Cry-Baby.

Lake candidly responded by admitting that her first sexual encounter had happened during the filming of Cry-Baby back in 1990 with a “very handsome” co-star. Seconds later she was quick to clarify the handsome co-star was not Johnny Depp.

According to Lake, her mystery lover was very kind to her, and was considerate of her large size at the time. Lake, who is now 50, is only a fraction of the size she was during the earlier years of her acting career. In fact, some of her more notable works were filmed when she had a much larger frame. Regardless, Lake admitted to Cohen that her first time was memorable.

“He was very kind to me, and I was very large,” she said. “I was very happy to get it over with because I was almost 21. He was really sweet. My first time was really a good one,” Lake recalled to Cohen.

While there were several other actors working on the movie, she gave no inclination regarding whom the mystery man might be.

Ricki Lake Reveals She Lost Her Virginity on the Set of Cry-Baby: 'Not to Johnny Depp' https://t.co/zmmrUDrEnz — People (@people) October 25, 2018

Cry-Baby was released in 1990. Lake was cast as a spunky character, Pepper Walker, the teenage pregnant mother-of-two, who was scripted as the sister of Johnny-Depp’s character.

Oddly enough, the story of how she lost her virginity wasn’t the only racy secret Lake let out of the bag during her time on the show. When Cohen decided to start a game he called “Ricki Lake or Fake,” co-guest Juliette Lewis was given the task of guessing whether statements made about Lake were real or fiction.

When asked if she thought that Ricki had been a participant in a threesome in the last 10 years, an awe-struck Juliette Lewis told Ricki, “I feel like it’s so true.” Lake confirmed that Lewis’ assumption was correct.

Ricki Lake Spills on First Threesome, 'Powerful' Psychedelic Drugs, 'Not Nice' Lucille Ball and Britney Spears – TooFab https://t.co/ugmludt20K — BritneySpearsPopStar (@BritneySpearsp2) October 24, 2018

As IMDb reminds us, Ricki has been in the spotlight for nearly three decades. She landed her first major role in the 1988 musical film, Hairspray, where she was cast as the lead actress playing the role of a character named Tracy Turnblad.

After the success from her first film, Lake went on to be a part of 15 more movies and a reoccurring role on ABC’s television show, China Beach. She also hosted one of the most memorable talk shows of the ’90s, The Ricki Lake Show.