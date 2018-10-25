Here’s How You Can Post 3D Photos On Facebook Like Everyone Else Is Doing

Almost everyone is doing it, but first, you need to know how to get the ability to do it.

Technology is always advancing and bringing forth new technology that everyone ends up wanting to join in on. Such is the case with the latest craze which is posting 3D pictures on Facebook, and now, everyone wants to know how they can do it too. It’s quite the simple process to post 3D photos on the social media giant, but there are a number of steps you need to follow and this will help you get through them.

The latest advancement in social media sharing introduces a way of posting photos which simulate depth. Essentially, the pictures you share on Facebook can end up looking as if they are being shown in 3D, but you don’t need any kind of special glasses to see the effect, as reported by Venture Beat.

Looking at the picture at first glance may not show you much of a 3D effect, but the more you move your eyes and adjust your angle, the more depth you’ll see. It’s a really cool way to spruce up your pictures and give them an entirely new style that takes away from the mundane feed of countless photos.

One thing that people may not realize, though, is that not everyone can create the 3D photos and post them to Facebook.

If you’re going to post 3D photos to Facebook from your iPhone, here are the steps you will need to take:

1.) Launch the Facebook app

2.) Go to the Facebook 360 page and “Like” it. You must do this step and not unlike it afterward either. Just “like” it and leave it as such.

3.) Force quit the Facebook app. Don’t just close the app and reopen it. You must force quit it to shut it down entirely.

4.) Open the Facebook app once again and create a new post. At this point, you will now see the option for “3D Photo” in the drop-down.

Also, Facebook will only use photos taken in “Portrait Mode” for your 3D posts.

Now, the 3D photos on Facebook cannot yet be posted by Android users as it is only available to those with iPhones. Even then, you will need to have one of these iPhone models:

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

The latest addition to the world of Facebook is what you’re likely going to see a lot of in the coming weeks. As more and more people post 3D photos, there will be those who want to join in on the fun. Now, you have the steps needed to post 3D pictures, but it’s still only available to those with an iPhone at this time. Soon, Android users will be able to join in on the hot new trend and the simulated depth photos will be everywhere.